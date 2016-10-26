Football: Bulls try to rebound in finale

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

The Bridgeport Bulls outgained Vernon by 340 yards and piled up more than 500 yards of offense.

But turnovers and a key special teams play led to the Bulls’ third straight loss – this one in three overtimes.

“Everything points to us having a comfortable win,” said Bridgeport coach Danny Henson. “The returns of turnovers were enough to cost us.”

The Bulls now face the challenge of rising off the canvas and head out to face a tough Iowa Park squad in their regular season finale.

“It’s a big challenge. We’re coming off two heart-breaking losses the past two weeks,” Henson said. “We have to go out and compete.”

A win is also the Bulls’ only hope of suiting up again this season. Bridgeport has an open date in week 11.

“We’re treating this like a playoff game. If we win and get some help, we may get another game,” Henson said. “If we lose, we’re finished.”

The Bulls must find a way to contain Iowa Park’s Bowie Franks, who has more than 1,500 yards. Dylan Meyer has added more than 800.

“They have a lot of speed in the backfield,” Henson said.

VERNON 40, BRIDGEPORT 37

Vernon … 0 … 7 … 10 … 7 … 3 … 7 … 6 … – … 40

Bridgeport … 7 … 6 … 0 … 11 … 3 … 7 … 3 … – … 37

FIRST QUARTER

Bridgeport – Colton Waters 28 pass from Jason Faulkenberry, Efrain DeLuna kick, 5:13

SECOND QUARTER

Bridgeport – DeLuna 33 field goal, 5:48

Vernon – Chase Smith 100 kickoff return, Ozolo Gonzales kick, 5:30

Bridgeport – DeLuna 32 field goal, 2:56

THIRD QUARTER

Vernon – Bryson Hall 9 pass from Chase Smith, Gonzales kick, 9:13

Vernon – Gonzales 23 field goal, 2:06

FOURTH QUARTER

Vernon – Interception 70, Gonzales kick, 8:13

Bridgeport – Waters 4 pass from Faulkenberry, Marcellus Johnson pass from Faulkenberry, 6:02

Bridgeport – DeLuna 27 field goal, 1:45

FIRST OVERTIME

Bridgeport – DeLuna 19 field goal

Vernon – Gonzales 45 field goal

SECOND OVERTIME

Vernon – Smith 1 run, Gonzales kick

Bridgeport – Johnson 3 pass from Faulkenberry, DeLuna kick

THIRD OVERTIME

Bridgeport – DeLuna 24 field goal

Vernon – Smith 2 run

BRIDGEPORT … VERNON

First Downs … 28 … 7

Rushes-Yards … 66-269 … 33-121

Passing Yards … 247 … 47

Total yards … 516 … 168

Att-Comp-Int … 42-26-3 … 14-3-0

Punts-Average … 0 … 3-35

Fumbles-Lost … 2-1 … 2-2

Penalties-Yards … 4-35 … 5-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Bridgeport: Cole Barton 41-168. Vernon: Brent McAllen 15-65.

PASSING: Bridgeport: Jason Faulkenberry 41-25-3. Vernon: Chase Smith 14-3-0.

RECEIVING: Bridgeport: Marcellus Johnson 6-57. Vernon: Bryson Hall 1-20.

BRIDGEPORT BULLS (3-6) AT IOWA PARK HAWKS (7-1)

Hawk Stadium

BRIDGEPORT: Harris Rating 207

NOTABLE: The Bulls outgained Vernon 519-179 in 3 OT loss.

IOWA PARK: Harris Rating 236

NOTABLE: The Hawks’ lone loss was to Krum, 56-54.

HARRIS LINE: Iowa Park by 24