Football: Bulls set for rematch with Rams

Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

The Bridgeport Bulls pulled off a two-overtime victory over Mineral Wells to start last season.

Mineral Wells went on to reach the third round of the playoffs as Bridgeport was hampered by injuries after a 4-0 start and missed the postseason.

The two teams meet again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bull-Memorial Stadium.

“It’s a great game to start the season,” said Bridgeport coach Danny Henson. “We faced a big challenge last year and were underdogs. This year, we will be the same.

“They are a very good team. One poll has them in the top 10, and they deserve it.”

Mineral Wells returns 1,300-yard back Johnny Morales and playmaking receiver Jordan Duckett. Quarterbacks Tristan Perry and Trent Guinn are also back in the fold.

“They have a very dynamic offense with good skilled people,” Henson said.

The Bridgeport defense is the strength of the team going into the year with eight returning starters.

Offensively, Grayson Mathes is back in the backfield after missing time following a medical procedure. Mathes ran for 454 yards last year.

MINERAL WELLS RAMS (0-0) AT BRIDGEPORT BULLS (0-0)

Bull-Memorial Stadium

MINERAL WELLS: Harris Rating 225

NOTABLE: After dropping the opener to the Bulls last year, the Rams went on to a 10-3 season and made the region semifinal. Running back Johnny Morales rushed for 1,329 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.

BRIDGEPORT: Harris Rating 204

NOTABLE: The Bulls started last year 4-0, including a win over Mineral Wells before finishing 5-5. Bridgeport returns eight starters on defense.

HARRIS LINE: Mineral Wells by 20