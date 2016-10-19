Football: Bulls meet Lions in pivotal game

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

After falling short last week in an offensive showdown with Krum, the Bridgeport Bulls will face a pivotal game in the District 3-4A Division II playoff race Friday night.

The Bulls will take on the Vernon Lions in their home finale and next-to-last game of the season. Both teams are winless in the league and looking to move into fourth place in the five-team league. The top four teams move on to the playoffs.

“It’s a big game. It’s our seniors’ last game at Bull Stadium and a win could mean a lot for our season,” said Bridgeport coach Danny Henson.

Vernon enters the game at 1-6.

“They are a lot better than a 1-win team,” Henson said. “A lot of the games they lost were to really good teams, and they were winning a lot of those games at halftime.”

The Lions are averaging 203 yards per game on the ground. Brent McCallon leads the ground attack with 530 yards on 96 carries.

Bridgeport struggled to slow Krum’s rushing attack last week. Krum’s Brandon Reeves and Hayden Knight powered the Bobcats to 385 yards on the ground last week. Reeves ran for 176.

“They have two dynamic runners. They are hard to keep hemmed in,” Henson said.

Offensively, the Bulls had one of their better games of the year, putting up 458 yards against Krum.

Quarterback Jason Faulkenberry threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

“We executed really good. It was the best we’ve done on a four-quarter basis all year.

“We had decent pass protection. Jason was able to make some good down-field throws in some tight windows.”

KRUM 47, BRIDGEPORT 35

Bridgeport … 14 … 14 … 0 … 7 … – … 35

Krum … 14 … 13 … 6 … 14 … – … 47

FIRST QUARTER

Krum – 11:46, Josh Martinez 68 pass from Brandon Reeves, Jayden Harwell kick

Bridgeport – 6:41, Marcellus Johnson 51 from Jason Faulkenberry, Efrain DeLuna kick

Bridgeport – 3:44, Faulkenberry 41 run, DeLuna kick

Krum – 1:55, Hayden Knight 1 run, Harwell kick

SECOND QUARTER

Krum – 9:32 Knight 3 run, kick failed

Bridgeport – 8:15, Hayden Sutherland 29 pass from Faulkenberry, DeLuna kick

Krum – 6:32, Knight 30 run, Harwell kick

Bridgeport – 0:41, Abe Huerta 1 run, DeLuna kick

THIRD QUARTER

Krum – 10:14, Brandon Reeves 10 run, kick failed

FOURTH QUARTER

Bridgeport – 8:46, Sutherland 30 pass from Faulkenberry, DeLuna kick

Krum – 7:57, Justin Shiftlett 63 pass from Reeves, Harwell kick

Krum – 3:05, Reeves 57 run, Harwell kick

BRIDGEPORT … KRUM

First Downs … 17 … 17

Rushes-yards … 37-195 … 43-385

Passing yards … 263 … 306

Total Yards … 458 … 691

Comp-Att-Int … 18-33-2 … 9-22-0

Punts-Average … 2-26 … 2-20

Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 5-3

Penalties-Yards … 7-70 … 12-120

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Bridgeport, Cole Barton 11-96. Krum, Brandon Reeves 22-176.

PASSING: Bridgeport, Faulkenberry 18-33-2-263 . Krum, Reeves 9-22-0-306.

RECEIVING: Bridgeport, Marcellus Johnson 4-79 . Krum, Josh Martinez 30-158.

VERNON LIONS (1-6) AT BRIDGEPORT BULLS (3-5)

Bull Memorial Stadium

VERNON: Harris Rating 214

NOTABLE: The Lions average 203 yards rushing per game.

BRIDGEPORT: Harris Rating 202

NOTABLE: The Bulls are allowing 150 yards rushing per game.

HARRIS LINE: Vernon by 11