Football: Bulls hope for quick rebound

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

The Bridgeport Bulls do not have long to fret about the setback to rival Decatur Eagles last week.

The Bulls return to the field Thursday night for their non-district finale against the Benbrook Bobcats at Herman Clark Stadium.

“It’s different. We have to get ourselves ready to play,” said Bridgeport coach Danny Henson. “We’re used to an open week before district, but this year we are going out to try to win a football game with an eye on district.”

Bridgeport struggled to finish drives last week, getting into Decatur territory five times and coming away with one score in the 63-7 loss. The Bulls managed 245 yards, but turned the ball over four times.

“We’re struggling to score points,” Henson said. “We show signs of doing good things, but the bottom line is we’re not putting the ball in the end zone. Friday was a repeat of the entire season.”

Cole Barton provided some spark to the back field last week with Grayson Mathes out, running for 60 yards on 13 carries.

“He made some good cuts and showed good vision,” Henson said.

In its first varsity season, Benbrook has struggled to stop people. The Bobcats have allowed 239 points in four games. Midlothian Heritage, Aubrey and Grandview all have scored more than 60 on the Bobcats.

Quintan Jackson leads the Bobcats in rushing with 377 yards and five of the team’s touchdowns.

“They are super young but have a lot of good athletes,” Henson said. “They did have an off week and two weeks to prepare and get ready. We have to be prepared for a hard football game.”

The game will be the Bulls’ first against a 4A Division II team after five games against schools from the upper division.

DECATUR 63, BRIDGEPORT 7

Bridgeport … 0 … 0 … 0 … 7 … – … 7

Decatur … 7 … 21 … 14 … 21 … – … 63

FIRST QUARTER

Decatur – 2:41, Dane Fitzgerald 79 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick

SECOND QUARTER

Decatur – 11:00, Payton McAlister 1 run, Bean kick

Decatur – 7:45, McAlister 1 run, Bean kick

Decatur – 0:38, Mario Reyes 30 pass from Hicks, Bean kick

THIRD QUARTER

Decatur – 7:09, McAlister 27 pass from Hicks, Bean kick

Decatur – 3:40, McAlister 3 run, Bean kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Bridgeport – 11:53, Hayden Sutherland 17 pass from Jason Faulkenberry, Efrain DeLuna kick

Decatur – 9:03, McAlister 3 run, Bean kick

Decatur – 6:55, Mario Reyes 94 punt return, Bean kick

Decatur – 6:00, Jordan White 46 interception return, Bean kick

BRIDGEPORT … DECATUR

First Downs … 11 … 24

Rushes-Yards … 33-111 … 42-186

Passing Yards … 134 … 308

Total Yards … 245 … 494

Comp-Att-Int … 15-34-3 … 20-33-0

Sacks-Yards lost … 2-5 … 3-34

Punts-Average … 7-29.5 … 3-35.3

Fumbles-Lost … 2-1 … 2-1

Penalties-Yards … 5-44 … 3-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Bridgeport, Carson Johnson 13-31, Cole Barton 13-60, Jadon Maddux 1-6, Jason Faulkenberry 6-14. Decatur, Payton McAlister 23-115, Wilson Hicks 10-32, Dylan Nation 4-7, Dane Fitzgerald 2-4, Kooper Joplin 2-25, Jared Smith 1-3.

PASSING: Bridgeport, Jason Faulkenberry 15-34-3-134. Decatur, Wilson Hicks 19-32-0-308, Kooper Joplin 1-1-0-2.

RECEIVING: Bridgeport, Colton Waters 2-14, Cole Barton 1-9, Marcellus Johnson 2-12, Hayden Sutherland 6-53, Michael Cole 1-4, Carson Johnson 3-31, Jadon Maddux 1-11. Decatur, Payton McAlister 5-42, Dane Fitzgerald 5-142, Hayden Bennett 1-15, Mario Reyes 4-58, Moses Ramos 3-31, Kooper Joplin 1-1, Beau Bedford 1-2.

BRIDGEPORT BULLS (2-3) AT BENBROOK BOBCATS (0-4)

Clark Stadium

BRIDGEPORT: Harris Rating 199

NOTABLE: The Bulls are playing their first 4A Division II opponent.

BENBROOK: Harris Rating 166

NOTABLE: The Bobcats have been outscored 239-36.

HARRIS LINE: Bridgeport by 35