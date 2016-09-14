Football: Bulls face third straight 4-4A I foe

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

After a pair of wins over District 4-4A Division I opponents, the Bridgeport Bulls will continue their tour of the league this week.

The Bulls will take on the Sanger Indians for their annual homecoming at Bull-Memorial Stadium Friday.

The Indians (2-1) will present a big step up for the Bulls. Sanger is coming off a hard-fought 14-6 win over rival Krum.

It was the second time in three games Sanger had held an opponent to one score. In the Indians’ other game, 5A Denton beat Sanger 31-21.

“They beat Graham soundly, almost beat Denton – a good 5A team – and then beat Krum,” said Bridgeport coach Danny Henson. “They’ve been solid all year.”

Quarterback CJ Jackson leads the Indians with 636 yards passing and seven touchdowns. Braven Smith has 21 receptions for 265 yards and four scores.

Dameon Moser enters the game with 258 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

“Their quarterback has a ton of speed, and they also have a ton of speed at running back,” Henson said. “Their offensive line is really good and makes few mistakes.”

Bridgeport rallied last week after a slow first half to beat Gainesville 14-11.

The Bulls had less than 10 yards at halftime last week.

“We didn’t get a lot of plays the first half. We got behind the sticks and kept making mistakes to kill drives,” Henson said.

Bridgeport’s defense kept the Bulls in the game. The Bulls held Gainesville to a field goal after the opening drive that the Leopards scored on.

“It was a great night for the defense. They had to keep up the intensity,” Henson said.

Bridgeport is allowing 260 yards per game and is limiting opponents to 106 yards on the ground.

Last week’s win over Gainesville was Henson’s 150th of his career.

“It’s an honor. Few get to that point and fewer get to do it at one place,” he said.

SANGER INDIANS (2-1) AT BRIDGEPORT BULLS (2-1)

Bull-Memorial Stadium

SANGER: Harris Rating 233

NOTABLE: CJ Jackson has thrown for 636 yards and 7 TDs.

BRIDGEPORT: Harris Rating 202

NOTABLE: The Bulls are a minus 3 in turnover margin.

HARRIS LINE: Sanger by 35

BRIDGEPORT 14, GAINESVILLE 11

Gainesville … 8 … 3 … 0 … 0 … – … 11

Bridgeport … 0 … 0 … 7 … 7 … – … 14

FIRST QUARTER

Gainesville – 6:49, Calion Baker 3 run, Hunter Tubeville kick

SECOND QUARTER

Gainesville – 7:02, Ivan Franco 25 field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Bridgeport – 3:54, Colton Waters 4 pass from Jason Faulkenberry, Efrain DeLuna kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Bridgeport – 3:28, Grayson Mathes 1 run, DeLuna kick

GAINESVILLE … BRIDGEPORT

First Downs … 14 … 9

Rushes-Yards … 42-120 … 33-53

Passing Yards … 121 … 100

Total Yards … 241 … 153

Comp-Att-Int … 6-15-0 … 8-18-1

Sacks-Yards lost … 7-29 … 5-42

Punts-Average … 5-27.6 … 5-45.4

Fumbles-Lost … 2-1 … 0-0

Penalties-Yards … 3-22 … 1-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Gainesville, Calion Baker 26-80, Ja’haud Spencer 2-19, Hunter Turbeville 14-21. Bridgeport, Carson Johnson 12-25, Grayson Mathes 13-57, Marcellus Johnson 1-7, Ty Read 1-1, Jason Faulkenberry 6-(minus 36).

PASSING: Gainesville, Hunter Turbeville 6-15-0-121, Josh Kemp 1-1-0-17. Bridgeport, Jason Faulkenberry 8-18-1-100.

RECEIVING: Gainesville, Reed Harrison 3-69, Ja’haud Spencer 1-12, Draylon Franklin 2-37, Josh Kemp 1-3, Hunter Turbeville 1-17. Bridgeport, Jadon Maddux 2-23, Marcellus Johnson 2-42, Colton Waters 2-31, Hayden Sutherland 1-8, Grayson Mathes 1-2.