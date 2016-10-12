Football: Bulls face 6-1 Krum

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

In the District 3-4A Division II opener, the Bridgeport Bulls couldn’t get their offense out of the gates.

Bridgeport struggled to generate offense in the first half on the way to the 37-7 loss to Graham.

The Bulls managed only 71 yards before halftime.

“We had a really bad night offensively in the first half,” said Bridgeport coach Danny Henson. “We dropped balls, made errant throws and took ourselves out of chances to make plays.”

The Bulls will look to rebound this week with a tough challenge at Krum against the 6-1 Bobcats. Krum outlasted Iowa Park 56-54 in three overtimes last week in the league opener.

Krum’s lone loss is to Sanger.

“Krum is an outstanding football team. They are senior-laden, big and physical,” Henson said.

Quarterback Brandon Reeves rushed for 245 yards and threw for 158 against Iowa Park. Haeden Knight added 135 yards on the ground for the Bobcats.

Henson said the Bulls will need a strong night on offense Friday.

“We have to play up to our potential to have a chance,” Henson said.

He pointed out that the Bulls moved the ball better after halftime Friday. Jason Faulkenberry threw for 135 yards, completing 18 of his 35 attempts.

“We just had a couple of big penalties that killed some drives,” Henson said.

GRAHAM 37, BRIDGEPORT 7

Graham … 9 … 21 … 7 … 0 … – … 37

Bridgeport … 0 … 0 … 7 … 0 … – … 7

FIRST QUARTER

Graham – 4:44, Tackle in end zone for safety by Cy Holt.

Graham – 1:57, Tucker Horn 1 run, Lucas Munoz kick

SECOND QUARTER

Graham – 10:07, Adam Groves 9 pass Horn, Munoz kick

Graham – 3:05, Callan Mills 8 run, Munoz kick

Graham – 2:24, Groves 44 pass from Horn, Munoz kick

THIRD QUARTER

Bridgeport- 7:45, Chase Williams 1 run, Efrain DeLuna kick

Graham – 6:13, Groves 38 pass from Horn, Munoz kick

GRAHAM … BRIDGEPORT

First Downs … 18 … 15

Rushes-yards … 29-63 … 27-93

Passing Yars … 339 … 135

Totals Yards … 402 … 228

Comp-Att-Int … 23-39-1 … 18-35-2

Punts-Average … 3-26 … 2-21

Fumbles-Lost … 0-0 … 2-1

Penalties-Yards … 9-70 … 5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Graham, Jackson Brockway 17-46. Bridgeport, Grayson Mathes 9-56.

PASSING: Horn 23-39-1-339. Faulkenberry, 18-35-2-135.

RECEIVING: Graham, Groves 8-141, Bridgeport, Michael Cole 5-38.

BRIDGEPORT BULLS (3-4) AT KRUM BOBCATS (6-1)

Bobacat Stadium

BRIDGEPORT: Harris Rating 199

NOTABLE: The Bulls are minus 12 in turnover margin.

KRUM: Harris Rating 236

NOTABLE: The Bobcats beat Iowa Park 56-54 last week.

HARRIS LINE: Krum by 38