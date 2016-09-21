Football: Bulls, Eagles set for showdown

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

For the 97th time Friday night, the Decatur Eagles and Bridgeport Bulls will meet in the Battle of Big Sandy.

Both the Eagles and Bulls enter the rivalry with 2-2 records but are coming off drastically different results from last week.

The Eagles exploded for a 61-35 win in three quarters over previous playoff nemesis Stephenville, while Bridgeport fell to Sanger 35-3.

Decatur coach Mike Fuller, who is looking to go 3-0 in the rivalry, enjoys the game.

“I’ve always liked rivalry games,” Fuller said. “It’s good for the communities.”

Bridgeport coach Danny Henson, who has been at Bridgeport since 1993 and has 150 wins, is 11-12 in the game.

Henson is hoping to see his team find some consistency on offense Friday as the Bulls near district play.

“We’re trying to get ready for district. This is a chance to get ourselves better,” Henson said. “We don’t have an open week before district. We need to focus on getting ourselves better.”

Bridgeport moved the ball against Sanger, piling up 282 yards. The Bulls turned the ball over three times. For the season, the Bulls are minus six in turnovers.

“Our offense has to figure out ways to score,” Henson said.

Quarterback Jason Faulkenberry has completed 68 of his 128 attempts for 695 yards and three touchdowns.

He may be without one of his biggest weapons Friday in Grayson Mathes, who went down with an injury against Sanger. Henson said the back, who has 264 yards and three touchdowns, was questionable as of Monday.

Decatur quarterback Tyler Ticknor is not expected back this week with an ankle injury. Filling in last week, Wilson Hicks was sensational, throwing for more than 500 yards and seven touchdowns in just more than three quarters.

He’s thrown for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in five quarters of action.

“He was efficient and made great decisions,” Fuller said. “The best stat of the night was no turnovers. Everything he threw was right on the money.”

Fuller also said the Eagles played better defensively against Stephenville.

“We kept everything in front of us. The open field tackling was night and day,” Fuller said. “We still need to get better.”

SANGER 35, BRIDGEPORT 3

Sanger … 14 … 14 … 0 … 7 … – … 35

Bridgeport … 0 … 3 … 0 … 0 … – … 3

FIRST QUARTER

Sanger – Bravin Smith 13 pass from C.J. Jackson, Juan Martinez kick, 8:49

Sanger – Payton Howard 33 run, Martinez kick, 6:02

SECOND QUARTER

Sanger – Howard interception and 50 run, Martinez kick, 11:50

Bridgeport – Efrain DeLuna 29 field goal, 2:58

Sanger – Damien Mosier 57 run, Martinez kick, 3:37

FOURTH QUARTER

Sanger – Smith 7 pass from Jackson, Martinez kick, 8:05

SANGER … BRIDGEPORT

First Downs … 14 … 12

Rushes-Yards … 34-104 … 37-144

Passing Yards … 160 … 138

Total yards … 264 … 282

Att-Comp-Int … 25-14-0 … 26-7-3

Punts-Average … 5-33 … 6-28

Fumbles-Lost … 0 … 0

Penalties-Yards … 8-60 … 3-31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Bridgeport: Carson Johnson 14-102. Sanger: Mosier 18-77.

Passing: Paradise: Jason Faulkenberry 26-7-3 for 138. Sanger: Jackson 25-14-0 for 160.

Receiving: Bridgeport: Michael Cole 3-81. Sanger: Smith 5-88.

DECATUR 61, STEPHENVILLE 35

Decatur … 14 … 20 … 20 … 7 … – … 61

Stephenville … 7 … 7 … 14 … 7 … – … 35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Decatur, Payton McAlister 18-86, Wilson Hicks 4-(minus 21). Stephenville, Easton Jones 8-14, Krece Nowak 27-160.

Passing: Decatur, Wilson Hicks 18-23-0-520. Stephenville, Easton Jones 17-32-1-236.

Receiving: Decatur, Payton McAlister 4-166, Moses Ramos 4-82, Kooper Joplin 1-15, Mario Reyes 5-169, Dane Fitzgerald 5-118. Stephenville, Mason Holstein 4-50, Conner Schmutz 10-158, Krece Nowak 1-4, Cameron Frazier 1-7, Kyle Lindsey 1-17.

BRIDGEPORT BULLS (2-2) AT DECATUR EAGLES (2-2)

Eagle Stadium

BRIDGEPORT: Harris Rating 202

NOTABLE: Bridgeport is outscoring opponents 30-6 in third quarter.

DECATUR: Harris Rating 233

NOTABLE: Wilson Hicks threw 7 TDs in first start.

HARRIS LINE: Decatur by 34