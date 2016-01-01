Football: Bulls charge into district race

By | Published

The Bridgeport Bulls broke a two-game skid and jumpstarted their offense last Thursday night against Benbrook.

The Bulls piled up a season-best 540 yards in the win in the non-district finale.

“It was good for us. We needed something good offensively,” said Bridgeport coach Danny Henson. “We’ve made improvement the last few weeks. Last week, we cut down the mistakes and made some good plays.”

The Bulls made their share of big plays against Benbrook. Quarterback Jason Faulkenberry connected with Marcellus Johnson on three passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Henson said it was good to see the big plays against a team applying pressure.

“The last time we faced a team that pressured us like Gainesville, we didn’t handle it,” Henson said. “It was definitely good to see us be able to execute.”

After going 3-3 in non-district, Bridgeport starts District 3-4A Division II this week with a game at home against Graham. The Bulls will need to win one of their next four games to secure a playoff spot.

“You play all the non-district games and want to win, but the whole thing comes down to the district race,” Henson said.

The Bulls open district with a Graham team that has won three of four after opening the season 0-2.

The Steers are putting up 380 yards per game. Quarterback Tucker Horn has thrown for 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns.

“They are a very good team. They are hitting their stride,” Henson said. “[Horn] fits their system.”

The Bulls are battling some injuries defensively. They lost starting safety Steele Pena for the season to a knee injury.

Henson said the Bulls will need another strong offensive game to keep up with the Steers.

“We have to score. Their offense is too prolific to expect to hold them to a touchdown,” Henson said.

GRAHAM STEERS (3-3) AT BRIDGEPORT BULLS (3-3)

Bull Memorial Stadium

GRAHAM: Harris Rating 229

NOTABLE: The Steers are averaging 380 yards per game.

BRIDGEPORT: Harris Rating 199

NOTABLE: Marcellus Johnson had 191 yards on 3 catches last week.

HARRIS LINE: Graham by 34