Football: Bulls bid for quick rebound – Bridgeport takes on Burkburnett

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

Three turnovers – a fumble and two interception returns – leading to 21 points in the game’s opening eight minutes, buried the Bridgeport Bulls in a deep hole last Friday night.

“It was a nightmare start to the season,” said Bridgeport coach Danny Henson. “Just a few minutes in, we gave up three touchdowns to the other team. We were down 21-0 and our defense had played four plays.”

The Bulls will look to put that performance behind them quickly and move ahead to a matchup at Burkburnett Friday.

“It’s an important week. We need to rebound,” Henson said. “We have to put that behind us and execute offensively.”

The Bulls take on a Burkburnett squad trying to bounce back from a 56-26 loss to Iowa Park last week.

Burkburnett lost starting quarterback Mitchell Jennings to injury before the season. The Bulldogs used two quarterbacks against Iowa Park – Jacob Acheson and Marcus Jackson. Jackson threw for 138 yards and a touchdown, completing 11 of his 13 attempts. He also ran for 45 yards and a score.

“[Jackson] is very talented and tough in the open field,” Henson said. “They still have a strong passing game with the 6-4 receiver [Darion Chafin]. He’s a difficult matchup with any secondary.”

Chafin caught nine passes for 141 yards last week.

Bridgeport managed 233 yards last week against Mineral Wells, but had four turnovers.

Jason Faulkenberry threw for 150 yards, completing 19 of his 39 attempts with two interceptions.

MINERAL WELLS 48, BRIDGEPORT 6

Mineral Wells … 21 … 7 … 6 … 14 … – … 48

Bridgeport … 0 … 0 … 6 … 0 … – … 6

FIRST QUARTER

Mineral Wells – Trent Guinn fumble recovery in end zone, Gabriel Bonisacio kick, 11:23

Mineral Wells – Guinn 95-yard interception return, Bonisacio kick, 8:51

Mineral Wells – David Howeth 21-yard interception return, Bonisacio kick, 4:08

SECOND QUARTER

Mineral Wells – Jordan Duckett 29 pass from Tristan Perry, Bonisacio kick, 4:44

THIRD QUARTER

Mineral Wells – Cameron Weiss 11 yard pass from Perry, kick fail, 6:07

Bridgeport – Grayson Mathis 41-yard run, kick fail, 4:00

FOURTH QUARTER

Mineral Wells – Perry 1-yard run, Bonisacio kick, 10:54

Mineral Wells – Guinn 54-yard run, Bonisacio kick, 8:36

MINERAL WELLS … BRIDGEPORT

First Downs … 20 … 14

Rushes-Yards … 37-218 … 28-83

Passing Yards … 135 … 150

Total yards … 353 … 233

Att-Comp-Int … 24-11-0 … 39-19-2

Punts-Average … 2-40 … 5-25

Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 2-2

Penalties-Yards … 10-110 … 8-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Mineral Wells: Johnny Morales 16-67. Bridgeport: Grayson Mathis 14-66.

PASSING: Mineral Wells: Tristan Perry 17-8-0, 110 yards. Bridgeport: Jason Faulkenberry 39-19-2, 150 yards

RECEIVING: Mineral Wells: Trent Guinn 5-68. Bridgeport: Michael Cole 5-59.

BRIDGEPORT BULLS (0-1) AT BURKBURNETT BULLDOGS (0-1)

Bulldog Stadium

Bridgeport: Harris Rating 204

Notable: The Bulls’ offense gave up three touchdowns last week in a loss to Mineral Wells.

Burkburnett: Harris Rating 200

Notable: The Bulldogs lost their starting quarterback in the preseason. Sophomore Marcus Jackson threw for 138 yards and ran for 45 yards last week.

Harris Line: Bridgeport by 3