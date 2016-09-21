Football: Bulldogs hope to slow potent Pirates

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

The Alvord Bulldogs struggled to slow down the Electra Tigers’ powerful ground attack last week.

This week, the Bulldogs’ defense faces another hefty challenge with the aerial attack of the Petrolia Pirates.

Alvord heads to Petrolia to take on the Pirates at 7 p.m. Friday.

“They are another really good football team,” said Alvord coach Pete Hart. “They have great skilled players. Their quarterback is ridiculous. Their wide receiver may be the best we’ve seen this year. It’ll be a challenge for our defense to take away their passing attack.”

Quarterback Dane Williams paces the offense with Jake Edgemon being his big-play receiver.

“[Edgemon] runs routes well and their quarterback does a good job of scrambling and extending plays to find open receivers,” Hart said.

The Bulldogs trouble against Electra came from giving up big plays. Electra scored four times on plays of 40 yards or more.

“We pride ourselves on not letting teams break long scores and that got us against Sacred Heart and the other night,” Hart said. “We need the first person there to make the tackle and make them run another play.”

The Bulldogs piled up 274 yards in the loss. Three costly fumbled snaps for losses of 47 yards kept the Bulldogs from topping 300 yards.

“One of the positives from the other night was our offense executed well and was able to get into some rhythm and make plays. For us it’s important to execute consistently especially against Petrolia to keep their offense off the field.”

ELECTRA 57, ALVORD 29

Electra … 6 … 14 … 16 … 21 … – … 57

Alvord … 0 … 15 … 0 … 14 … – … 29

FIRST QUARTER

Electra – 4:36, Drake Cooper 82 run, kick failed

SECOND QUARTER

Alvord – 6:50, Derrick Creeks 9 pass from Connor Patterson, Crese Redman kick

Electra – 3:27, Andrew Delizio 4 run, run failed

Alvord – 0:37, Redman 30 pass from Connor Patterson, Tyler Machal pass from Kaleb Krejcarek

Electra – 0:00, Xavier Waggoner 47 pass from Cooper, Clayton Holmes run

THIRD QUARTER

Electra – 10:37, Montanna Hernandez 49 run, Holmes run 28-15

Electra – 9:12, Andrew Marsh 9 run, Marsh pass from Cooper

FOURTH QUARTER

Electra – 11:00, Andruw Jones 3 run, Xavier Waggoner kick

Alvord – 8:45, Connor Patterson 10 run, pass failed

Electra – 4:02, Collier Montgomery 3 run, Waggoner kick

Alvord – 1:51, Derrick Creeks 11 pass from Patterson, Braden Gonzalez pass from Patterson

Electra – 0:37, Javen Jones 50 run, Waggonner kick

ELECTRA … ALVORD

First Downs … 17 … 17

Rushes-Yards … 50-402 … 35-145

Passing Yards … 101 … 129

Total Yards … 503 … 274

Comp-Att-Int … 4-5-0 … 17-24-1

Sacks-Yards lost … 2-2 … 4-48

Punts-Average … 2-35 … 4-34.7

Fumbles-Lost … 4-1 … 3-1

Penalties-Yards … 4-60 … 4-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Electra, Drake Cooper 13-172, Andruw Jones 9-32, Collier Montgomery 5-15, Montanna Hernandez 4-56, Javen Jones 1-50, Andrew Delizio 5-22, Andrew Marsh 8-37, Bobby Doss 2-9, Clayton Holmes 3-9. Alvord, Connor Patterson 11-10, Conner Parker 9-49, Crese Redman 8-43, Derrick Creeks 7-42.

Passing: Electra, Drake Cooper 4-5-0-101. Alvord, Connor Patterson 17-24-1-129.

Receiving: Electra, Xavier Waggoner 3-94, Jason Hopkins 1-7. Alvord, Braden Gonzales 4-31, Alan Campbell 2-11, Derrick Creeks 2-24, Conner Parker 6-20, Crese Redman 3-43.

ALVORD BULLDOGS (2-2) AT PETROLIA PIRATES (3-1)

Pirate Stadium

ALVORD: Harris Rating 187

NOTABLE: The Bulldogs gave up 402 yards rushing last week.

PETROLIA: Harris Rating 201

NOTABLE: Dane Williams threw for 288 yards last week.

HARRIS LINE: Petrolia by 14