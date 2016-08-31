Football: Bulldogs hope to build off victory

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Football, Football

Scoring with just 85 seconds remaining, the Alvord Bulldogs opened the season with a victory Friday night.

But returning to the field Monday to prepare for their next game, the Bulldogs know there is room for improvement.

“I was proud of our kids. We took good strides offensively, and the defense kept us in the game,” said Alvord coach Pete Hart. “At the end of the game, we made the plays to win the game.”

The next test for the Bulldogs will be the Sacred Heart Tigers at home Friday.

Alvord managed 310 yards in the 19-14 win over Nocona. Quarterback Connor Patterson threw for three scores, completing 14 of his 22 attempts for 147 yards.

Alvord did have three fumbles in the game.

“Turnovers kept killing drives,” Hart said. “Our fumbles were after good gains. We left three touchdowns on the field.”

Sacred Heart lost a heart breaker last week to Collinsville 20-19. Sacred Heart missed on a two-point try at the end of the game.

Sam Hesse leads the Tigers offense at quarterback.

“They are very athletic,” Hart said. “The last two years, they’ve been in the spread. Against Collinsville, they were struggling in the passing game and went to a running attack and ran well. We have to be ready for a power running game.”

ALVORD 19, NOCONA 14

Alvord … 0 … 13 … 0 … 6 … – … 19

Nocona … 6 … 0 … 0 … 8 … – … 14

FIRST QUARTER

Nocona – 4:30, Jeremy James 5 run, kick failed

SECOND QUARTER

Alvord – 11:44, Tristan Palmer 44 pass from Connor Patterson, kick failed

Alvord – 5:21, Palmer 7 pass from Patterson, Crese Redman kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Nocona – 10:32, Riley McCasland 50 pass from James, 2-point try good

Alvord – 1:25, Alan Campbell 27 pass from Patterson, kick failed

ALVORD … NOCONA

First Downs … 16 … 16

Rushes-Yards … 37-163 … 40-86

Passing Yards … 147 … 203

Total Yards … 310 … 289

Comp-Att-Int … 14-22-0 … 10-24-0

Punts-Average … 4-33.25 … 6-30.3

Fumbles-Lost … 4-3 … 2-1

Penalties-Yards … 8-63 … 13-120

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Alvord, Crese Redman 20-71, Connor Patterson 5-39, Conner Parker 9-41, Derrick Creeks 3-12. Nocona, Jeremy James 19-0, Parker Marshall 16-17, Tanner Cable 4-64.

PASSING – Alvord, Patterson 14-22-0-147. Nocona, James 10-24-0-203.

RECEIVING – Alvord, Alan Campbell 6-60, Tristan Palmer 2-51, Conner Parker 2-23, Crese Redman 2-7, Derrick Creeks 2-6. Nocona, Riley McCasland 4-89, Tristan Cable 1-25, Parker Marshall 2-33, Marcus Carter 2-47, Cade Breeze 1-9.

SACRED HEART TIGERS (0-1) AT ALVORD BULLDOGS (1-0)

Bulldog Stadium

Sacred Heart: No Harris Rating

Notable: The Tigers dropped the season opener to Collinsville last week 20-19. The Tigers allowed 221 yards rushing.

Alvord: Harris Rating 177

Notable: The Bulldogs limited Nocona to 86 yards on 40 carries.

Harris Line: No line