Football: Bulldogs bid for rebound

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Football, Football

Missed opportunities and one big play late kept the Alvord Bulldogs from getting to 2-0 last Friday.

Sacred Heart scored in the fourth quarter to grab the lead and the victory over the Bulldogs.

Sam Hesse’s game-winning 49-yard dash to the end zone came after Alvord failed to score on multiple trips to the red zone.

“Defensively, we played well but gave up one big play in the fourth quarter,” said Alvord coach Pete Hart. “Offensively, we moved the ball well and stalled in the red zone. We’d miss a key block by running back or lineman or miss a pass. It was usually not just one error by just one person.”

Alvord limited Sacred Heart to 187 yards outside of Hesse’s two touchdown runs that covered 108.

“Our defense played well. They got four turnovers,” Hart said. “But to be a championship defense, you can’t give up a big play in the fourth quarter.”

Crese Redman finished with 121 yards rushing for the Bulldogs and scored the lone Alvord touchdown.

“We ran the ball well,” Hart said. “As the field shrunk, it got tighter and hard to run the ball.”

The Bulldogs will try to rebound Friday on the road against the Era Hornets.

Era is 0-2 after losses to Bells and Collinsville. The Hornets were blanked 49-0 by Collinsville last week.

Hart said in the game with Bells and Collinsville, Era was hanging around until the second half.

“They don’t have a lot of numbers. But they were in both games in the first half,” Hart said. “In the second half, they faded against physical and athletic teams.

“We have to go out and play hard. We need to keep getting better. I think we have a good football team, but we’re not playing like it yet. The week before we made the plays to win the game. Last week, we didn’t.”

SACRED HEART 14, ALVORD 7

Sacred Heart … 6 … 0 … 0 … 8 … – … 14

Alvord … 7 … 0 … 0 … 0 … – … 7

FIRST QUARTER

SH – 4:17, Sam Hesse 59 run, kick failed

Alvord – 2:00, Crese Redman 6 run, Redman kick

FOURTH QUARTER

SH – 9:06, Hesse 49 run, Hesse run

SH … ALVORD

First Downs … 12 … 14

Rushes-Yards … 37-289 … 42-149

Passing Yards … 6 … 100

Total Yards … 295 … 249

Comp-Att-Int … 2-10-1 … 11-23-1

Punts-Average … 4-33.25 … 7-25

Fumbles-Lost … 6-2 … 1-1

Penalties-Yards … 3-25 … 4-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Sacred Heart, Sam Hesse 13-173, Jake McDaniel 13-84, Wyatt West 3-18, Jaron Juntado 6-16. Alvord, Crese Redman 18-121, Conner Parker 9-15, Derrick Creeks 4-31, Connor Patterson 10-(minus 18).

PASSING: Sacred Heart, Sam Hesse 2-10-1-6. Alvord, Patterson 11-23-1-100.

RECEIVING: Sacred Heart, Roy Endres 1-5, Markus Shaw 1-1. Alvord, Tristen Palmer 2-61, Alan Campbell 3-20, Crese Redman 1-7, Derrick Creeks 2-4, Conner Parker 3-8.

ALVORD BULLDOGS (1-1) AT ERA HORNETS (0-2)

Hornet Stadium

Alvord: Harris Rating 176

Notable: The Bulldogs have forced 6 turnovers in first two games.

Era: Harris Rating 162

Notable: The Hornets have given up 90 points in two games.

Harris Line: Alvord by 20