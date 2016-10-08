Football: Breckenridge outlasts Paradise in two overtimes

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

The Paradise Panthers fell behind early, fought back to tie the game, but eventually fell 28-21 in two overtimes to Breckenridge.

The teams combined for eight fumbles, with each team losing two. The one that was most costly was a fumble by Paradise early in the second quarter that was returned 23 yards by Breckenridge’s Brady Tennison to put the Buckaroos ahead by two scores.

The Panther defense held Breckenridge scoreless for the rest of regulation.

Paradise got on the scoreboard in the second quarter on a Jace Essig 13-yard pass to Patrick Dorado and tied the game on a 10-yard Tristan Sims run in the third. Conner Snell kicked both extra points.

In overtime, the Panthers struck first on an Essig 1-yard run and Snell kick, but Breckenridge answered with a 2-yard run by Tennison and a Jose Escobedo kick.

The Buckaroos scored first in the second overtime on a Tennison 1-yard run. The Breckenridge defense was then able to keep the Panthers out of the end zone to secure the win.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 3-3 on the year and 0-1 in District 4-3A Division I. Breckenridge improved to 2-4 and 1-0.