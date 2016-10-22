SPORTS HEADLINES

Football: Breckenridge keeps Boyd winless, 49-0

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016
The Boyd Yellowjackets were left searching for their first win of the 2016 season following a 49-0 loss to the Breckenridge Buckaroos.

Caleb Rodriguez led the Yellowjackets’ rushing game with 45 yards on 12 carries.

The Yellowjackets’ first offensive possession ended in a turnover when a pass by Kody Risenhooover was tipped and intercepted by Breckenridge’s Alfredo Arrellano, who raced 75 yards for the game’s opening touchdown. The Boyd defense recovered a Buckaroo fumble at its 41-yard line but ended up punting the ball away.

Breckenridge then pinned Boyd on its own 2-yard line with a punt. From that point, it was all downhill as the Buckaroo defense recorded a safety and then ran back the ensuing free kick.


