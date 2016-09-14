Football: Breaking out – Bull puts forth dominating effort

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Through the Bridgeport Bulls’ first two games, Demetri Hendrick felt he hadn’t played to his potential.

Hendrick recorded five tackles and none for losses in the Bulls’ games against Mineral Wells and Burkburnett.

“I was upset the past couple of games because I didn’t do well,” said the senior defensive lineman. “After every game, I was disappointed in myself because I wanted to be great and was tired of dreaming about it.

“I made some changes and prayed about it.”

Last Friday, Hendrick turned in the type of performance he dreamed about, dominating the line of scrimmage in Bridgeport’s 14-11 win over Gainesville.

Hendrick was in on 12 tackles, nine solo, with three for losses. He also recored a sack.

“He had a great game,” said Bridgeport coach Danny Henson. “He had to play different roles – defensive end and nose guard. Due to injuries and illness, we found ourselves short on the interior. He stepped in and made plays at all along the defensive line.”

For Hendrick the game showed the potential he knew he had. He hopes to follow it up Friday in the Bulls’ homecoming contest against Sanger.

“I was tired of being disappointed,” he said.

Hendrick moved to the defensive line last year after previously playing on the offensive line.

“The defensive line is my favorite. I like being able to hit people,” he said. “I like, after hitting the quarterback, all the pride and confidence you have.”

Last year, playing alongside dominating defensive lineman Chance Pierce, Hendrick tried to garner as many tips as he could.

“I looked up to Chance for the longest time,” Hendrick said. “We became family at the end of the year. He kept pushing me forward. This year, I’m trying to fill his shoes.”

He spent most of last year playing inside at nose guard. He started this year at defensive end before moving back inside last week. Hendrick doesn’t mind splitting time between the two.

“I’ll go wherever the coaches put me,” Hendrick said.

After a rough start to this year and now the breakout game last week, Hendrick realizes the ebbs and flows of the season.

“You have to have pride and when you get knocked down, you have to keep getting back up,” Hendrick said.