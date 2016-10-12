Football: Boyd tries to end skid

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Football, Football

With another slow start the Boyd Yellowjackets fell to 0-6 and more importantly 0-1 in District 4-3A Division I last week.

The Yellowjackets will try to break through with their first win of the season Friday at home against the Ponder Lions for homecoming.

“It should be a good game. It’s a winnable game,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins. “It’s homecoming for us. We’re 0-1 in district, but they take four teams to the playoffs. We are still in the playoff picture.”

To earn a win and remain in the playoff hunt, the Yellowjackets must solve their slow starts. Again last week Boyd fell into a big hole. Bowie led 21-0 at halftime on the way to the 34-7 victory.

“We played hard. We couldn’t catch any breaks,” Hopkins said. “Offensively, we’re not moving the ball. When we did have a decent play something negative would happen.”

Boyd had five starters out last week for part of the game, including Garrett Moran – the team’s leading rusher.

BOWIE 34, BOYD 7

Bowie … 7 … 14 … 7 … 6 … – … 34

Boyd … 0 … 0 … 0 … 7 … – … 7

FIRST QUARTER

Bowie – 5:16, Brandon Hutto 69 run, Logan Boyd kick

SECOND QUARTER

Bowie – 11:21, Gabe Allen 9 run, Boyd kick

Bowie – 7:58, Hutto 6 run, Boyd kick

THIRD QUARTER

Bowie – 3:23, Gage Posey 74 pass from Gabe Allen, Boyd kick

FOURTH QUARTER

Bowie – 8:57, Gage Posey 76 run, kick failed

Boyd – 5:30, Casey Reynolds 28 pass from Kody Risenhoover, Spencer Pellegrini kick

BOWIE … BOYD

First Downs … 10 … 12

Rushes-Yards … 35-290 … 41-95

Passing Yards … 105 … 78

Total Yards … 395 … 173

Comp-Att-Int … 5-9-0 … 8-17-0

Punts-Average … 1-24 … 6-25

Fumbles-Lost … 0-0 … 1-0

Penalties-Yards … 7-65 … 8-63

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Bowie, Gage Posey 9-120. Boyd, Garrett Moran 15-57.

PASSING: Bowie, Gabe Allen 5-9-0-105. Boyd, Kody Risenhoover, 8-17-0-78.

RECEIVING: Bowie, Gage Posey 1-74. Boyd, Koby Miller 4-33.

PONDER LIONS (3-3) AT BOYD YELLOWJACKETS (0-6)

J.G. Cartwright Field at Yellowjacket Stadium

PONDER: Harris Rating 193

NOTABLE: The Lions average 200 yards rushing.

BOYD: Harris Rating 185

NOTABLE: The Jackets allowed 290 yards on ground to Bowie.

HARRIS LINE: Ponder by 13