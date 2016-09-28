Football: Boyd bids for first win

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Football, Football

After a week off, the Boyd Yellowjackets return to the field Friday looking for their first win.

The Yellowjackets head to Tiger Stadium in Jacksboro.

Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins said the team made a few changes during the week off.

“We went back and worried about us and tried to get better on the things we need to,” Hopkins said.

In their final game before the break, Boyd was trounced by Henrietta 45-0. The Yellowjackets managed only 72 yards of offense.

“Against Henrietta, we did not play well. Things started going the wrong way and snowballed,” Hopkins said.

The Yellowjackets are averaging 220 yards per game with 175 yards on the ground.

After winning three straight to start the season, Jacksboro fell to Bowie 18-7 last week. Jacksboro managed only 126 yards in the loss.

Hunter Jackson leads the Tigers in rushing with 269 yards and four touchdowns. Michael Harp has 197 yards and four scores.

Hopkins said the Yellowjackets must be ready for a power running attack.

BOYD YELLOWJACKETS (0-4) AT JACKSBORO TIGERS (3-1)

Tiger Stadium

BOYD: Harris Rating 192

NOTABLE: The Yellowjackets are averaging 45 yards passing.

JACKSBORO: Harris Rating 203

NOTABLE: Hunter Jackson is averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

HARRIS LINE: Jacksboro by 10