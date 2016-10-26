Football: Battle set for 6-5A crown – Unbeaten Aledo, Northwest square off

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

The Northwest Texans’ unbeaten run meets a huge challenge Friday night when the fellow unbeaten and top-ranked No. 1 Aledo Bearcats come to Northwest ISD Stadium.

But in facing the tradition-rich and talented Bearcats, the Texans also see opportunity.

“Going against those guys with their history and tradition, we have an opportunity to play for a district championship,” said Northwest coach Bill Poe. “We look forward to the chance. It’s the position we hoped to be in.”

Both teams arrive for what accounts for the 6-5A title game after rolling through the rest of the league with prolific offenses.

The Bearcats have averaged 66.8 points per game in district and are coming off a 67-24 win over Fort Worth Brewer.

Aledo is piling up 551 total yards with 292 rushing. Michael Jordan has 700 yards and 11 touchdowns. Freshman Jase McClellan has added 652 yards and 10 scores.

“It’s a tough matchup,” Poe admits. “We have to go out and execute on both sides of the ball and will need to make big plays on both sides of the ball. We will have to be as physical as we can be to have a chance to be successful.”

The Texans have shown the offensive firepower to play with anyone so far this season. After last week’s 565 yards in the 57-14 win over Chisholm Trail, the Texans are averaging 479 yards per game.

Northwest scored 50 points last week in the first half.

“Being able to execute like that was a great warm up,” Poe said.

Quarterback Prince Mavula topped 2,000 yards passing for the season last week with the 247 yards. He’s thrown for 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Syrus Moore is up to 1,254 yards on the ground with 14 scores.

NORTHWEST 57, CHISHOLM TRAIL 24

Northwest … 21 … 29 … 7 … 0 … – … 57

Chisholm Trail … 0 … 14 … 0 … 0 … – … 14

FIRST QUARTER

Northwest – Gavin Holmes 24 pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick

Northwest – Leo Saldana 10 pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick

Northwest – Carson Hickman 41 pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick

SECOND QUARTER

CT – Jake Norwood 4 run, Ellis Aldape kick

Northwest – Gavin Holmes 77 kickoff return, run failed

Northwest – Syrus Moore 6 run, run failed

Northwest – Syrus Moore 6 run, Charles Cannon kick

Northwest – Gavin Holmes 34 pass from Prince Mavula, Charles Cannon kick

CT – Keyshawn Gbanquoi 76 run, Ellis Aldape kick

Northwest – Charles Cannon 18 field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Northwest – Syrus Moore 5 run, Charles Cannon kick

NORTHWEST … CT

First Downs … 32 … 10

Rushes-Yards … 52-315 … 36-218

Passing Yards … 250 … 67

Total Yards … 565 … 285

Comp-Att-Int … 15-24-0 … 7-21-1

Punts-Average … 1-38 … 5-30.4

Fumbles-Lost … 4-1 … 3-2

Penalties-Yards … 5-50 … 7-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Northwest, Prince Mavula 4-30, Syrus Moore 30-210, Deon Grayer 16-68, Jacob James 2-7. Chisholm Trail, Travis Williams 1-30, Keyshawn Gbanquoi 11-95, Devonte Jones 5-32, Jake Norwood 10-52, Brandon Reed 9-9.

PASSING: Northwest, Prince Mavula 14-21-0-247, Jacob James 1-3-0-3. Chisholm Trail, Jake Norwood 4-12-1-59, Brandon Reed 3-9-0-0.

RECEIVING: Northwest, Gavin Holmes 3-86, Jordan Ames 2-37, Carson Hickman 4-63, Leo Saldana 5-57. Chisholm Trail, Jayquan Jamerson 2-30, Tevin Odongo 3-33, Jassan Carey 1-2, Frank Chew 1-2.

ALEDO BEARCATS (8-0) AT NORTHWEST TEXANS (8-0)

Northwest ISD Stadium

ALEDO: Harris Rating 265

NOTABLE: Aledo is averaging 66.8 points per game in district.

NORTHWEST: Harris Rating 243

NOTABLE: The Texans are averaging 479 yards per game.

HARRIS LINE: Aledo by 17