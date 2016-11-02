Football: Battered Eagles face Sanger in showdown

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

On the field Friday night toward the end of the game, Harrison Haney stood as Decatur’s lone starting linebacker from the beginning of the season.

The heart of a defense that has been ravaged by injuries suffered another big blow against Burkburnett with Josh Sij being knocked out of the lineup.

“I’m the only starter from the beginning of the season. The other inside linebacker [Braxton Roth] switched to the defensive line. Coaches are bringing in new linebackers and I’m trying to show them the ropes.

“We’ve had to have a lot of people step up. I’m been trying to do my best to keep everyone on the same page.”

The results of the injuries were evident Friday as the Eagles struggled to stop a previously winless Burkburnett team in a 48-42 loss. The Bulldogs rolled up 521 yards, including 298 on the ground.

Overall, Decatur had 12 players out of the lineup by the final whistle Friday.

“It’s tough, but that’s football. That’s the cards we’ve been dealt, and we have to make adjustments,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller.

The Eagles will look to rebound quickly in the regular season finale against the Sanger Indians at home at 7 p.m. Friday. Even with the loss to Burkburnett, Decatur (4-3, 2-2) could clinch the second playoff seed out of District 4-4A Division I with a victory.

“It’s what would’ve been the case if we had both won or lost last week,” Fuller said. “Last week has no effect on this week. We need to own up to our mistakes [against Burkburnett] and play better.”

The Eagles must do a better job of getting stops in long yardage situations and on third downs. Decatur allowed conversions on a fourth-and-goal from the 18, a third-and-10, a third-and-20 and a first-and-25.

The Eagles missed 50 tackles on 89 plays.

“We didn’t finish plays. We missed tackles when we were there,” Fuller said.

The Decatur defense will have another big challenge against Sanger trying to slow down an Indian attack that averages 390 yards.

Quarterback CJ Jackson has thrown for 1,704 yards and 20 touchdowns. Braven Smith is his top target with 46 catches for 733 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Dameon Moser is averaging 6.2 yards per carry with 937 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“They are good. We have to do a good job of getting off blocks and making plays,” Fuller said.

Decatur still managed nearly 400 yards against Burkburnett. Payton McAlister topped 1,100 yards for the season with his 133 yards and two touchdowns.

“We’ve got to remember we can move the ball and score if we execute,” Fuller said.

The Eagles are determined to atone for last week and want to earn the second seed.

“We have to realize what’s on the line, which is getting the best seed,” Haney said. “It’s going to come down to who wants it more.

“We had a team meeting and we all talked about the need to move on. We seem more focus and want redemption Friday.”

BURKBURNETT 48, DECATUR 42

Decatur … 7 … 7 … 21 … 7 … – … 42

Burkburnett … 0 … 18 … 8 … 22 … – … 48

FIRST QUARTER

Decatur – 8:04, Wilson Hicks 4 run, Brett Bean

SECOND QUARTER

Burkburnett – 11:49, Carrington Manuel 20 pass from Marcus Jackson, pass failed

Decatur – 10:53, Dane Fitzgerald 39 pass from Wilson Hicks, Brett Bean kick

Burkburnett – 6:59, Carrington Manuel 11 pass from Marcus Jackson, run failed

Burkburnett – 0:00, Carrington Manuel 34 pass from Marcus Jackson, pass failed

THIRD QUARTER

Decatur – 11:09, Payton McAlister 15 run, Brett Bean kick

Burkburnett – 6:40, Marcus Jackson 9 run, Darion Chafin pass from Jackson

Decatur – 6:27, Dane Fitzgerald 92 kickoff return, Payton McAlister pass from Wilson Hicks

Decatur – 2:08, Moses Ramos 6 pass from Wilson Hicks, kick blocked

FOURTH QUARTER

Burkburnett – 10:13, Kolby Youngblood 11 run, Jacob Acheson pass from Marcus Jackson

Burkburnett – 7:44, Marcus Jackson 46 run, pass failed

Decatur – 6:16, Payton McAlister 6 run, Brett Bean kick

Burkburnett – 2:39, Marcus Jackson 9 run, Kolby Youngblood run

DECATUR … BURKBURNETT

First Downs … 18 … 33

Rushes-Yards … 26-202 … 46-298

Passing Yards … 192 … 223

Total Yards … 394 … 521

Comp-Att-Int … 16-27-1 … 24-33-0

Punts-Average … 1-54 … 3-33

Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 2-0

Penalties-Yards … 6-60 … 6-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Decatur, Payton McAlister 15-133, Tyler Ticknor 4-43, Wilson Hicks 6-23, Dane Fitzgerald 1-3. Burkburnett, Kolby Youngblood 23-201, Marcus Jackson 22-93.

PASSING: Decatur, Wilson Hicks 16-27-1-192. Burkburnett, Marcus Jackson 24-33-0-223.

RECEIVING: Decatur, Payton McAlister 3-9, Dane Fitzgerald 3-54, Moses Ramos 3-31, Tyler Ticknor 7-98. Burkburnett, Darion Chafin 6-88, Kylon Willie 7-22, Carrington Manuel 5-75, Kolby Youngblood 2-25, Jacob Acheson 4-13.

SANGER INDIANS (6-3) DECATUR EAGLES (5-4)

Eagle Stadium

SANGER: Harris Rating 236

NOTABLE: Quarterback CJ Jackson has thrown 20 TDs.

DECATUR: Harris Rating 235

NOTABLE: Decatur allowed 521 yards to Burkburnett last week.

HARRIS LINE: Sanger by 1