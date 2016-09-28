Football: Alvord tries to stop big plays

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Big plays continue to plague the Alvord Bulldogs.

For the second week in a row, the Bulldogs allowed more than 500 yards and at least three scoring plays of 40 or more yards.

The Bulldogs will try to find a solution Friday in their non-district finale against City View during their annual homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.

Alvord coach Pete Hart points out that many of the big plays are coming in the second half.

“Two weeks in a row we didn’t feel we had a lot of intensity in the second half. We didn’t play with the same physicalness and intensity,” Hart said.

The coach said it may be fatigue.

“The other team is not making adjustments. We just don’t play well in the second half.”

Hart and his staff said they will be working to get players more rest. The Bulldogs are playing several athletes both ways.

“Most of the damage is at the line of scrimmage. We’ll look at the rotation,” Hart said.

Also in the losses to Electra and Petrolia, the Bulldogs gave up touchdowns in the first two minutes of the second half. Petrolia recovered an onside kick last week.

The Bulldogs will look to bottle up a City View offense led by Tamell Monroe, who has 244 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

“They are a good squad and have played everyone close,” Hart said.

PETROLIA 56, ALVORD 31

Alvord … 7 … 8 … 10 … 6 … – … 31

Petrolia … 8 … 13 … 22 … 13 … – … 56

FIRST QUARTER

Alvord – 7:00, Connor Patterson 9 run, Crese Redman kick

Petrolia – 0:57, Dayton Romines 63 run, Dane Williams run

SECOND QUARTER

Petrolia – 11:58, Blaine Long 4 pass from Dane Williams, Long kick

Alvord – 9:25, Redman 2 run, Patterson run

Petrolia – 1:16, Blaine Long 29 pass from Dane Williams, kick failed

THIRD QUARTER

Petrolia – 11:26, Dane Williams 22 run, two-point try good

Alvord – 10:17, Alan Campbell 56 pass from Connor Parker, two-point try good

Petrolia – 5:10, Dayton Romines 7 pass from Dane Williams, two-point try good

Petrolia – 1:50, Dane Williams 46 run, two-point try failed

Alvord – 1:50, Alan Campbell two-point try return

FOURTH QUARTER

Petrolia – 2:30, Dayton Romines 53 pass from Dane Williams, kick failed

Alvord – 0:22, Conner Parker 6 run, try failed

ALVORD … PETROLIA

First Downs … 13 … 23

Rushes-Yards … 29-136 … 38-285

Passing Yards … 147 … 309

Total Yards … 283 … 594

Comp-Att-Int … 11-17-1 … 16-23-0

Punts-Average … 5-28.8 … 4-40

Fumbles-Lost … 1-1 … 0-0

Penalties-Yards … 1-5 … 11-84

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Alvord, Crese Redman 16-112. Petrolia, Dane Williams 12-100.

PASSING: Alvord, Connor Patterson 10-17-1. Petrolia, Dane Williams 16-23-0.

RECEIVING: Alvord, Alan Campbell 2-74. Petrolia, Blaine Long 7-86.

CITY VIEW MUSTANGS (1-3) AT ALVORD BULLDOGS (2-3)

Bulldog Stadium

CITY VIEW: Harris Rating 184

NOTABLE: The Mustangs have lost three straight.

ALVORD: Harris Rating 184

NOTABLE: The Bulldogs have allowed 1,097 yards in the past 2 games.

HARRIS LINE: City View by 4