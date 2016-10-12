Football: Alvord returns to field after open date

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

The open week hit at the right time for the Alvord Bulldogs.

Coming off three tough, physical losses, Alvord coach Pete Hart said his team needed a break.

“We played three tough games in a row. We were a little beat up but we learned a lot about ourselves in those games,” Hart said. “[The open date] was chance to rest up a bit. We’ve been working hard since the first week of August.”

The Bulldogs (2-4) return to the field for the four-game sprint through District 5-2A Division. The sprint starts with Seymour, who is coming off a 48-6 win over Chico.

“They are really good. They have an outstanding throwing quarterback and a fast, agile back,” Hart said.

Seymour (4-3) is averaging 397 yards per game. Quarterback Blaine Barton has thrown for 1,874 yards and 14 scores.

David Watson has added 688 yards rushing.

Over the past two seasons, Alvord has been able to turn the page from a tough non-district schedule and compiled an 8-2 league record. Alvord has made the area round of the playoffs in both years.

“We hope to continue that,” Hart said. “I like to say the non-district games are to find things that work and that you are best at.”

SEYMOUR PANTHERS (4-3) AT ALVORD BULLDOGS (2-4)

Bulldog Stadium

SEYMOUR: Harris Rating 202

NOTABLE: The Panthers had 456 yards last week.

ALVORD: Harris Rating 183

NOTABLE: The Bulldogs are 8-2 in district the past 2 years.

HARRIS LINE: Seymour by 20