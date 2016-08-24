Football: Alvord ready to debut offense

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Football, Football

Throughout preseason workouts, the Alvord Bulldogs worked on installing a new offense with new coordinator Danny Neighbors.

Friday, the Bulldogs get a chance to debut the new offense against the Nocona Indians. Alvord coach Pete Hart said the team is improving heading into the opener.

“Offensively, we’re still trying to implement a new offense and getting our timing,” Hart said. “We’re feeling OK.

“Nocona is a good squad and is bringing a lot of kids back. We’re really mirror images of each other.”

Connor Patterson returns at quarterback for the Bulldogs in a new offense that will feature several short passes to attack teams on the edge.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are working in new people in the front seven. Hart expects the unit to be challenged by a Nocona offense that returns quarterback Jeremy James, who ran for 421 yards and threw for 721 last year.

“Their skill people are good,” Hart said.

One concern for the Bulldogs is depth.

“We have a lot of kids that are two-way starters,” Hart said. “Some of our questions unanswered are rotationally and how to rotate kids in.”

ALVORD BULLDOGS (0-0) AT NOCONA INDIANS (0-0)

Jack Crain Stadium

ALVORD: Harris Rating 172

NOTABLE: The Bulldogs are the only Wise County team to reach the area round of the playoffs the past two seasons. Alvord will be replacing its top two tacklers from last year.

NOCONA: Harris Rating 174

NOTABLE: The Indians are coming off a 2-8 season. Nocona returns Jeremy James at quarterback, who accounted for more than 1,100 yards of offense last year.

HARRIS LINE: Nocona by 3