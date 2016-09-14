Football: Alvord prepares for unbeaten Electra

The Alvord Bulldogs’ defense played solid in the first two games.
Last week the unit was dominant.
Alvord forced four turnovers and limited Era to 214 yards in a shutout.
“Defensively, we’ve been playing solid,” said Alvord coach Pete Hart. “We played really well Friday.”
The defense will be tested Friday as the unbeaten Electra Tigers come to Bulldog Stadium.
Electra, who beat City View last week, is averaging 6.1 yards per carry and has 803 rushing yards in three games. Quarterback Drake Cooper has 406 yards and six touchdowns.
“They are a good football team,” Hart said. “They are athletic and physical on both sides of the ball. Their quarterback is talented, and their line does a good job of blocking.”
The Bulldogs had their best night of the season on offense last week. Led by Crese Redman’s 212-yard night, the Bulldogs ran for 355 yards.
“The offensive line has been blocking well and continues to improve,” Hart said. “We did a better job of blocking down field with our receivers and running after we get past the first level.”
ALVORD 39, ERA 0
Alvord … 14 … 13 … 6 … 6 … – … 39
Era … 0 … 0 … 0 … 0 … – … 0
FIRST QUARTER
Alvord – 4:16, Crese Redman 48 run, Redman kick
Alvord – 1:55, Conner Patterson 24 pass to Braden Gonzalez, Redman kick
SECOND QUARTER
Alvord – 10:25, Derrick Creeks 33 run, Redman kick
Alvord – 1:03, Conner Patterson 18 pass to Connor Parker, kick failed
THIRD QUARTER
Alvord – 7:50, Crese Redman 87 run, kick failed
FOURTH QUARTER
Alvord – 8:56, Frank Williams 29 run, kick failed
ALVORD … ERA
First Downs … 16 … 10
Rushes-Yards … 23-355 … 55-214
Passing Yards … 88 … 0
Total Yards … 443 … 214
Comp-Att-Int … 8-12-0 … 0-4-3
Punts-Average … 3-32.3 … 2-41.5
Fumbles-Lost … 1-0 … 1-1
Penalties-Yards … 5-25 … 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Alvord, Crese Redman 12-212, Conner Parker 7-69, Derrick Creeks 2-43, Frank Williams 2-31. Era, Tannice Fuller 17-95, Rodney Bowden 5-14, Andy Bentley 11-46, Gavin Ryals 21-61, Ivan DeLeon 1-(minus 2).
PASSING: Alvord, Connor Patterson 8-12-0. Era, Rodney Bowden 0-3-3-0, Tanner Fuller 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING: Alvord, Derrick Creeks 5-22, Conner Parker 1-18, Braden Gonzalez 2-48.
ELECTRA TIGERS (3-0) AT ALVORD BULLDOGS (2-1)
Bulldog Stadium
ELECTRA: Harris Rating 204
NOTABLE: The Tigers have 4 TDs in just 18 pass attempts this season.
ALVORD: Harris Rating 187
NOTABLE: The Alvord defense has allowed just 4 scores in 3 games.
HARRIS LINE: Electra by 11