Football: Alvord prepares for unbeaten Electra

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Football, Football

The Alvord Bulldogs’ defense played solid in the first two games.

Last week the unit was dominant.

Alvord forced four turnovers and limited Era to 214 yards in a shutout.

“Defensively, we’ve been playing solid,” said Alvord coach Pete Hart. “We played really well Friday.”

The defense will be tested Friday as the unbeaten Electra Tigers come to Bulldog Stadium.

Electra, who beat City View last week, is averaging 6.1 yards per carry and has 803 rushing yards in three games. Quarterback Drake Cooper has 406 yards and six touchdowns.

“They are a good football team,” Hart said. “They are athletic and physical on both sides of the ball. Their quarterback is talented, and their line does a good job of blocking.”

The Bulldogs had their best night of the season on offense last week. Led by Crese Redman’s 212-yard night, the Bulldogs ran for 355 yards.

“The offensive line has been blocking well and continues to improve,” Hart said. “We did a better job of blocking down field with our receivers and running after we get past the first level.”

ALVORD 39, ERA 0

Alvord … 14 … 13 … 6 … 6 … – … 39

Era … 0 … 0 … 0 … 0 … – … 0

FIRST QUARTER

Alvord – 4:16, Crese Redman 48 run, Redman kick

Alvord – 1:55, Conner Patterson 24 pass to Braden Gonzalez, Redman kick

SECOND QUARTER

Alvord – 10:25, Derrick Creeks 33 run, Redman kick

Alvord – 1:03, Conner Patterson 18 pass to Connor Parker, kick failed

THIRD QUARTER

Alvord – 7:50, Crese Redman 87 run, kick failed

FOURTH QUARTER

Alvord – 8:56, Frank Williams 29 run, kick failed

ALVORD … ERA

First Downs … 16 … 10

Rushes-Yards … 23-355 … 55-214

Passing Yards … 88 … 0

Total Yards … 443 … 214

Comp-Att-Int … 8-12-0 … 0-4-3

Punts-Average … 3-32.3 … 2-41.5

Fumbles-Lost … 1-0 … 1-1

Penalties-Yards … 5-25 … 3-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Alvord, Crese Redman 12-212, Conner Parker 7-69, Derrick Creeks 2-43, Frank Williams 2-31. Era, Tannice Fuller 17-95, Rodney Bowden 5-14, Andy Bentley 11-46, Gavin Ryals 21-61, Ivan DeLeon 1-(minus 2).

PASSING: Alvord, Connor Patterson 8-12-0. Era, Rodney Bowden 0-3-3-0, Tanner Fuller 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING: Alvord, Derrick Creeks 5-22, Conner Parker 1-18, Braden Gonzalez 2-48.

ELECTRA TIGERS (3-0) AT ALVORD BULLDOGS (2-1)

Bulldog Stadium

ELECTRA: Harris Rating 204

NOTABLE: The Tigers have 4 TDs in just 18 pass attempts this season.

ALVORD: Harris Rating 187

NOTABLE: The Alvord defense has allowed just 4 scores in 3 games.

HARRIS LINE: Electra by 11