Football: Alvord blasts Chico for third seed in 5-2A I

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Alvord secured the third-place seed in District 5-2A Division I Friday night with their 42-14 win over Chico.

The Bulldogs racked up 436 yards to defeat the Dragons, a longtime cross-county rival.

Just one minute into the first quarter the Bulldogs found the end zone. Connor Patterson threw a 53-yard pass to Braden Gonzalez for a touchdown, and Crese Redman kicked the extra point.

The Dragons answered with 5:57 left in the first when Nico Starnes scampered into the end zone from 37 yards out. The extra point failed.

The Bulldogs went on to score five more times before Starnes mustered a 31-yard run for the Dragons’ second, and last touchdown of the night with just 2:27 left in the game. Cameron Weatherly scored the two-point conversion.

Redman and Patterson were instrumental in the Bulldogs’ scoring. Redman closed out the first quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run and found the end zone again on an 8-yard run 5:32 into the second.

Patterson closed the second quarter with a 41-yard run and threw for the last two touchdowns, a 27-yard pass to Derrick Creeks and a 24-yard pass to Conner Parker.

Redman was the leading rusher for Alvord with 93 yards on 12 carries. Starnes had 75 yards for Chico on eight carries.

Despite the loss, Chico is the fourth-place seed out of 5-2A I.