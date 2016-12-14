Football: All-district football

5-2A DIVISION I
MVP: Brady Tackett, Windthorst, senior
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: David Watson, Seymour, junior; Koy Pennartz, Windthorst, junior
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Curtis Hulse, Windthorst, junior
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Hunter Wolf, Windthorst, sophomore
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Shea Buckaloo, Alvord, sophomore
LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Coby Schroeder, Windthorst, junior
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK: Connor Patterson, Alvord, senior; Blaine Barton, Seymour, senior
RUNNING BACK: Crese Redman, Alvord, senior; Nico Starnes, Chico, sophomore
RECEIVER: Nathan Bales, Windthorst, sophomore; Kieron Gaines, Seymour, senior; Alan Campbell, Alvord, senior; Erick Martinez, Chico, senior
LINE: Mitchell Berend, Windthorst, senior; Ace Hand, Windthorst, junior; Klay Dillon, Windthorst, senior; Curtis Hulse, Windthorst, junior; Cole Schoonover, Seymour, junior; Luiz Casillas, Seymour, senior; Tim Sombathy, Alvord, senior
KICKER: Cain Schoonover, Seymour, junior
DEFENSE
LINE: Lyndon Teichman, Windthorst, senior; Braydon Armstrong, Windthorst, junior; Peyton Henricks, Seymour, senior; Justin Tambunga, Alvord, senior
LINEBACKER: Koy Pennartz, Windthorst, junior; Collin Gann, Seymour, junior; Kolby Donnell, Seymour, senior; Isaiah Williams, Chico, senior; Cameron Weatherly, Chico, senior
DEFENSIVE BACK: Nathan Bales, Windthorst, sophomore; Rafael Llamas, Windthorst, junior; David Watson, Seymour, junior; Alan Campbell, Alvord, senior
PUNTER: Crese Redman, Alvord, senior
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
RUNNING BACK: Derrick Creeks, Alvord, senior; Conner Parker, Alvord, senior; Cameron Weatherly, Chico, senior
WIDE RECEIVER: Landon Brown, Windthorst, senior; Rafael Llamas, Windthorst, junior; Kolby Donnell, Seymour, senior; Kolton Forbus, Chico, junior; Brent McCorkle, Olney, senior
LINE: Blake Martin, Alvord, senior; Clay Baker, Alvord, senior; Cesar Flores, Olney, sophomore
KICKER: Broady Flach, Windthorst, senior
DEFENSE
LINE: Devon Hall, Seymour, junior; Preston Guerra, Seymour, junior; Luiz Cassillas, Seymour, senior; Raymond Carrasco, Olney, senior
LINEBACKER: Bryson Hackley, Windthorst, senior; Landon Brown, Windthorst, senior; Jake Carter, Seymour, sophomore; Clayton Machal, Alvord, sophomore; Logan Ellis, Chico, sophomore; Cesar Flores, Olney, sophomore
DEFENSIVE BACK: Trey Schenk, Windthorst, junior; Cade Holden, Seymour, sophomore; Kaleb Krejcarek, Alvord, senior; Braden Gonzales, Alvord, senior; Jerod Blanks, Chico, junior
HONORABLE MENTION
CHICO: Willie Payne, senior; Michael Rosson, senior; Devon Wilson, senior; Rustyn Fuller, sophomore
ALVORD: Tyler Machal, senior; Derrick Creeks, senior; Clay Baker, senior; Braden Gonzales, senior