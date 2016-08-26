Fast start: Eagles explode for 74 points in win

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, August 30, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

The Decatur Eagles entered the season expecting to feature an explosive offense behind the returning duo of Tyler Ticknor and Payton McAlister.

Decatur’s dynamic duo provided a near-season’s worth of fireworks in just the first half Friday as the Eagles found the end zone on seven of their eight first-half possessions on the way to piling up 53 points.

Decatur went on to score an electrifying 74-42 season-opening win over Springtown at Porcupine Stadium.

After tallying 563 yards in the first half, the Eagles finished with 783.

“We came out clicking on all cylinders,” Ticknor said. “We were able to do whatever we wanted. It was a fun game to be out here for. It’s a good building block for the first game.”

Ticknor threw for 419 yards, completing 22 of his 28 attempts with three touchdowns. He added 132 yards rushing and a pair of scores.

“Tyler made great decisions all night,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller. “Half of his completions were on run calls. When he had to throw downfield, guys were getting open and making plays.

“It all starts with the offensive line. They had a great game. This shows what a great group of really good athletes that take time to learn a system and are unselfish can accomplish.”

Behind the senior tandem of Ticknor and running back McAlister, Decatur scored at will over the first 24 minutes.

McAlister found the end zone five times before halftime — three rushing and two through the air.

He closed the half with an 83-yard sprint to pay dirt with 26 seconds left. He went into the locker room with 169 yards rushing and 193 receiving.

Ticknor hit McAlister for touchdown passes covering 38 and 61 yards. Ticknor also found Mario Reyes for a 9-yard scoring pass and ran the ball in from 12 yards out.

Ticknor threw for 288 yards, completing 18 of his 20 passes in the half.

Decatur jumped out to a 22-0 lead before the end of the first quarter.

Springtown pulled within seven after converting Ticknor’s fumble into a Kaleb Chesney touchdown pass to Jonathan Chavez with 9:28 left in the half.

The game didn’t stay close long. Decatur scored 31 more points before the half.

Ticknor added a 5-yard run to the end zone and a 32-yard touchdown pass to Reyes in the second half before getting much of the fourth quarter off.

Springtown’s Ashton Watson rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Springtown finished with 447 yards.

“Those guys play hard. They are hard to stop and do so many things that make you uncomfortable,” Fuller said.

But the Eagles’ offense made sure it never got too uncomfortable.