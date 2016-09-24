Football: Dragons break through with homecoming win, 46-6

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Football, Football

After failing to register a win in its first four games, Chico put it together for a 46-6 win over the Eagles of Diamond Hill-Jarvis Friday night at Dragon Stadium.

Chico (1-4) used a balanced attack of 185 rushing yards combined with 229 yards through the air to score the homecoming win.

Sophomore Nico Starnes was in on three touchdowns with runs of 61 and 12 yards and a 35-yard pass reception. Quarterback Jerod Blanks also had a hand in three touchdowns — one rushing and two passing. He had a 96-yard toss to Erick Martinez for the Dragons’ final score. Chico’s other points came on a 49-yard pass from Devon Wilson to Logan Ellis.

The Eagles erased the goose egg on their side of the scoreboard with one second left on the clock on a 22-yard pass from Trey Bentley to Victor Ryes.

Chico held an advantage in total yards of 414-145.

The Dragons will try to stay on track next week when they travel to take on Gainesville State School.