Decatur takes down Sanger to earn second seed

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

A week ago, the Decatur Eagles couldn’t find a way to get stops or make plays defensively in a loss to an 0-8 football team in Burkburnett.

Friday night with the second playoff seed out of District 4-4A Division I on the line, the Decatur defense flipped the script. Starting with Dylan Nation’s 50-yard fumble return midway through the first quarter, the Eagle defense and special teams helped build a 21-point halftime lead.

Decatur kept pulling away in the 58-31 victory over the Sanger Indians at Eagle Stadium in the regular season finale.

Decatur forced three turnovers and made three fourth-down stops.

“We came out and were shutting them out with big plays when we needed them. When it was fourth and short, we were stopping them,” Nation said. “We were flying to the ball. We were playing as a team tonight.”

With the victory, Decatur locked up the second playoff seed and set up a 4A Region I bi-district matchup with Stephenville for a third straight year. The two teams will play in Springtown at 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

After allowing 521 yards last week, Decatur limited Sanger to 386. Sanger lost 55 yards on two snaps over the punter’s head. One was returned by Drew Redwine 20 yards for a touchdown. The other gave the Eagles the ball at Sanger’s 11. Payton McAlister hit pay dirt on the next play.

“Last week was as bad as you could feel as a team. We talked as a team, that’s not us,” Decatur coach Mike Fuller said. “Tonight is who we are. Playing with passion and playing with trust and believing in our teammates.”

One more Sanger special teams miscue — a kickoff out of bounds with 1:54 left in the half — set Decatur up with the ball at the 32-yard line. Tyler Ticknor cashed in on the opportunity powering his way into the end zone just before halftime to put Decatur up 31-10.

“We didn’t play very well against a good football team,” said Sanger coach Chuck Galbreath. “They came back after a loss to an 0-8 football team and played like a better football team, and we didn’t play well.”

As the third seed out of 4-4A I, Sanger will take on Brownwood in bi-district next week.

The Decatur defense held Sanger to a field goal and a 45-yard touchdown pass from Cincere Jackson to Braven Smith in the first half.

Jackson connected on touchdown passes of 15 and 2 yards to Dameon Mosser in the second half. Jackson threw for 304 yards, completing 22 of his 36 attempts.

Moser hauled in 13 receptions for 152 yards.

The Decatur offense put the game away in the second half behind McAlister. The senior running back ran for touchdowns of 35 and 69 yards after halftime. He also caught a 42-yard pass for a score from Wilson Hicks.

McAlister finished with 156 yards rushing and 79 receiving.

Decatur scored on its first three possessions of the second half.

“Going in at half, the defense played better than the offense,” McAlister said. “The second half, the line handled the line of scrimmage, and we moved the ball.

“[Last week] was the best thing for us. We knew we had each other’s back and were going to get a win on senior night.”