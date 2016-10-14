Decatur overcomes rain, Hirschi, 35-21

By Jonathan Hull | Published Friday, October 14, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

Sometimes Mother Nature can be wicked.

The skies literally rained down on Memorial Stadium on Thursday, making ball security an issue for Hirschi and Decatur.

Both teams put the ball on the turf four times and both lost possession twice. Decatur simply did more with its opportunities off turnovers, leading to a 35-21 victory against District 4-4A Division I foe Hirschi.



It’s the second week in a row the Huskies (4-3, 0-2) have dealt with inclement weather on a Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. At least the lightning stayed away, but the constant rain that didn’t relent until the fourth quarter still caused problems.

Namely it led to Hirschi quarterback Mar’tez Vrana mishandling a snap as he dropped back to pass with five minutes left in the game and Decatur leading 28-21.

The Eagles (4-3, 1-1) recovered the fumble at the Hirschi 33. Two plays later, Decatur senior running back Payton McAlister scored his third touchdown of the night on a 27-yard run, essentially putting the game away.

“We did some good things, but those turnovers really hurt us,” said Hirschi coach Danny Youngs. “We’ve got to be better with the football in those situations even when it’s wet.”

The rain also hindered Decatur’s prolific offense. The Eagles entered the game averaging 511.7 yards and 52.5 points. They only had 323 yards and 35 points Thursday.

“The kind of game it was, it was tough, especially with the wind and rain,” Decatur coach Mike Fuller said. “I’m real proud of this win. Hirschi is a much better team from a year ago. Our guys kept their heads up and battled through it.”

Trailing 14-6 at the half, the Huskies took advantage of some personnel confusion for Decatur and the slick ball.

With one player injured and another missing the opening kickoff due to an issue with his helmet, Decatur had two players on their kickoff who typically aren’t.

Hirschi kicker Jhaidon Duran’s pooch kick just happened to go right at those players and they failed to field it. Nate Downing hustled down the field and recovered it at the Decatur 31.

Four plays later, Vrana plunged into the end zone on a quarterback sneak. He then found Isaiah White on the 2-point conversion, knotting the game at 14.

Decatur fielded the ensuing pooch kick, but fumbled it away with Downing again making the recovery. And while the Huskies didn’t score off the turnover, they were able to pin the Eagles at their own 1 with a punt.

Hirschi forced Decatur to go three-and-out, got the ball at the Eagle 37 and eventually took the lead, 21-14, when Roman Turner scored on a 3-yard run with 5:18 left in the third.

“We had a chance to really take over the game,” Youngs said. “We just made too many mistakes and let it get away.”

Turner finished with 173 yards rushing.

Decatur tied it with 2:57 left in the third on a 36-yard pass from Wilson Hicks to Mario Reyes.

Hirschi had a bad snap on a punt to end the ensuing drive, setting Decatur up at the Huskies’ 11. McAlister, who ran for 147 yards, needed just one play to find the end zone and give the Eagles a 28-21 lead with 1:56 left in the third.

“You can’t turn the ball over and give a team like this extra chances and a short field,” Youngs said. “We’re not satisfied with coming up close. We’re not playing to be second place.”