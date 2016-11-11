Decatur hangs on to pick off Stephenville, 49-42

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

Two plays into the second half, the Decatur Eagles took a 28-point lead and appeared on their way to cruising into the second round of the playoffs.

Easton Jones and the Stephenville Yellowjackets refused to cooperate and go quietly, chopping the lead to seven and moving the ball to the Decatur 7-yard line with 36 seconds left. With Jones throwing for the end zone and the tying score, safety Drew Redwine picked off the ball at the goal line and raced out to near midfield to preserve Decatur’s 49-42 victory in the 4A Division I Region I bi-district game at Porcupine Stadium.

“Josh [Sij] had man coverage and did a great job covering him,” Redwine explained. “The quarterback didn’t see me and I was able sneak around and get the ball.”

Clinging to their first playoff win since 2013, Decatur sent home the team that ended its past two seasons in the bi-district round.

“This is just awesome. You couldn’t write it any better in a story,” Redwine said. “Losing to them two years in a row and now beating them and making them go home. This is something special.”

With the victory, Decatur moves on to play Levelland at 7 p.m. Friday at McMurry University’s Moore Stadium in Abilene in the area round.

Decatur coach Mike Fuller was glad to reach the second round after the heart-stopping win over Stephenville, in which the Eagles allowed 514 yards and 28 points over the final 22 minutes.

“It’s never easy playing someone a second time,” said Fuller, who led Decatur past Stephenville 61-35 in week four. “They did some things different and some things we’ve not seen at all this season. I thought we’ve seen it all this year. I knew they were a lot better than the last time we played them.”

Jones, who finished with 414 yards passing, connected with Blake Aragon for a second touchdown pass with 4:20 left to cut Decatur’s lead to seven. The two connected for a 96-yard score in the third quarter to start a string of 21 straight points for the Yellowjackets.

“We lost a lot of focus,” Redwine said. “We didn’t think it was going to slip away. We lost a little focus in the third and gained it back late in the fourth when it mattered and won the game.”

The Decatur offense that scored on seven of its first eight possessions was stopped on its final four drives.

“After we got our second touchdown of the second half, the next drive we did some silly things and lost yardage,” Fuller said. “Then we turned people loose in the secondary, which you can’t do. Hopefully we learned a lesson.”

Decatur finished with 514 yards, including 360 rushing. Payton McAlister rushed for 100 yards and two scores. Tyler Ticknor led the Eagles with 122 and two scores.

The senior duo took turns making spectacular plays in the first half to stake the Eagles to the big lead.

McAlister recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff that set up a Ticknor touchdown run from two yards out five plays later.

After the second Stephenville turnover — a Jhett Parker interception at the 15-yard line — Ticknor broke free and outraced the Yellowjackets’ defense for a 85-yard touchdown run.

Parker picked off Jones twice.

After Stephenville had pulled within 14 with 1:20 left in the half, McAlister expanded the lead with a stellar 24-yard catch and run. The senior back broke a pair of tackles, including one at the goal line to score with nine seconds left in the half to send Decatur into the locker room up 35-14.

McAlister scored twice in the second half before Stephenville’s final charge that left him and his teammates nervous until Redwine’s timely pick.

“I was definitely for sure getting a little worried,” McAlister said. “I love Drew. I loved seeing him make that play. That was awesome.”