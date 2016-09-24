Football: Decatur defense dominates in rout of Bulls, 63-7

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

The Decatur Eagles’ defense struggled to make stops over the first four weeks of the season, allowing 161 points.

Friday night against the Eagles’ chief rival, the unit set the tone early and never relented. The Eagles forced four turnovers — three interceptions and a fumble recovery — and held the Bridgeport Bulls to just one touchdown in the 63-7 victory at Eagle Stadium in the Battle of Big Sandy.

“We stepped it up tonight,” said Decatur junior linebacker Cole Denman, who recovered the fumble for the Eagles. “We haven’t been doing good. We tried to get a shutout. That was the prime objective. This was close enough.”

The Bulls scored with 11:53 remaining on a 17-yard pass from Jason Faulkenberry to Hayden Sutherland to spoil the shutout. The touchdown pass was set up by a 40-yard punt return.

“It was a dominant performance for the defense. The only score was really off the offense,” said Decatur coach Mike Fuller.

After suffering a pair of tight losses to Alvarado and Midlothian Heritage, the Eagles have won two straight and head into the bye week before the District 4-4A Division I opener at 3-2.

“Sometimes a non-district loss can be something that can help you concentrate on what’s important and what you need to do,” Fuller said. “It’s made us better. I’m proud of where we are. But we’re now 0-0 like everyone else in the district.”

Decatur turned all four turnovers into touchdowns. Jordan White took the third interception by the Decatur defense of Faulkenberry 46 yards for a touchdown with six minutes to go.

Jhett Parker and Alec Uselton picked off passes in the first half.

After Parker’s pick, Wilson Hicks hit Dane Fitzgerald with a 79-yard touchdown pass. Payton McAlister converted the second turnover into a 1-yard touchdown run.

McAlister, who fumbled a punt midway through the first quarter, scored five touchdowns — four rushing and one receiving. He finished with 115 yards rushing on 23 carries.

“If our kids learn anything, we want them to remember the message of playing the next play and just focus on what’s next,” Fuller said. “Payton did that. He’s a special player.”

Decatur got out to a slow start, failing to find the end zone on its first two drives. The Eagles ended up with 494 yards and scored on seven of its final 10 possessions.

Mario Reyes kept the Decatur offense on the sidelines after one defensive stop, returning a punt 94 yards for a score.

Decatur quarterback Wilson Hicks threw for 308 yards, completing 19 of his 32 attempts with four touchdowns in his second start.

“They are very dynamic offensively,” said Bridgeport coach Danny Henson. “Their skilled kids made plays and their line did a good job. We had no illusions of shutting them out. We could’ve tackled better.”

Along with forcing four turnovers, the Decatur defense made a goal-line stand at the 1 to keep the Bulls scoreless in the first half. The Eagles stopped Cole Barton twice at the 1 to force fourth down. Faulkenberry’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

“We were giving everything we could to not let them score,” Denman said.

In five trips into Decatur territory, Bridgeport managed just the one score. The Bulls finished with 245 yards. Faulkenberry went 15-for-34 for 134 yards with three interceptions.

“It’s the same story, different verse,” Henson said. “We show signs of moving the ball on one, two or three series and are not punching the ball in. We haven’t found the answers yet.”

Bridgeport will take on Benbrook Thursday in its final non-district game.

“We’ve got to regroup and get ready for a short week. We’ve got to fix the things that are haunting us offensively,” Henson said. “Right now, we’re misfiring in every area and are having a hard time putting consistency together.”