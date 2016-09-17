Decatur blasts Stephenville, 61-35

After losing in the first round of the playoffs the past two years to Stephenville, the Decatur Eagles took out a bit of frustration Friday night.
The Eagles rolled up 615 yards, including 547 yards in the air in a storm-shortened 61-35 victory over Stephenville.
The game was stopped with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles scored on their first offensive play, a 69-yard touchdown pass from Wilson Hicks to Mario Reyes.
Hicks, making his first start, threw for seven touchdowns.
Decatur led 34-14 at halftime and continued to pull away.
The lead grew to 48-14 early in the third quarter.
The victory ended the Eagles’ two-game losing skid and evened their record at 2-2 heading into next week’s Battle of Big Sandy.