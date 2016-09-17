Decatur blasts Stephenville, 61-35

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Football, Football

After losing in the first round of the playoffs the past two years to Stephenville, the Decatur Eagles took out a bit of frustration Friday night.

The Eagles rolled up 615 yards, including 547 yards in the air in a storm-shortened 61-35 victory over Stephenville.

The game was stopped with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles scored on their first offensive play, a 69-yard touchdown pass from Wilson Hicks to Mario Reyes.

Hicks, making his first start, threw for seven touchdowns.

Decatur led 34-14 at halftime and continued to pull away.

The lead grew to 48-14 early in the third quarter.

The victory ended the Eagles’ two-game losing skid and evened their record at 2-2 heading into next week’s Battle of Big Sandy.