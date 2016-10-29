Cross Country: Victory runners medal at TCAF meet

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Cross Country, Victory Christian Academy

Victory Christian runners brought home a pair of medals Friday from the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship cross country championships in Haltom City at the Buff.

Matthew Schwartz took second in the boys 5K in 18:50. Cooper Cawthra of Westlake Academy ran 17:47 to win the state title.

The Patriots’ Lyndon Harvey took 16th in 21:40. Garren Webster ran 22:46 for 21st and Lance Caraway 22:52 for 22nd.

In the girls 3,200-meter race, Victory’s Carrie Schwartz finished third in 14 minutes just behind the winners.

Westlake Academy’s Bella White won in 13:54, narrowing out her teammate Cassie Stoltenberg.

Victory’s Rylee Maggret finished 10th in 15:57.

TCAF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Buff, Haltom City

VICTORY GIRLS

3. Carrie Schwartz 14:00, 10. Rylee Maggret 15:57,

VICTORY BOYS

2. Matthew Schwartz 18:50; 16. Lyndon Harvey 21:40, 21. Garren Webster 22:46; 22. Lance Caraway 22:52