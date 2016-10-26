Cross Country: Texans make good on prediction, win title

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Right after finishing fourth at the Reunion Run Oct. 8, Jarred O’Connor pointed his attention toward the District 6-5A meet and predicted a title for the Northwest Texans.

Friday, O’Connor and his teammates made the proclamation a reality.

The Texans put six runners in the top 20 to win the 6-5A championship by six points over Aledo. Northwest tallied 49.

“It’s exactly how I expected,” O’Connor said. “We’ve still not had our best race. We have a lot more good races ahead of us.”

The Texans hope their best race is Saturday when they head west to the Class 5A Region I race at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

The Northwest runners are confident heading to the course where they won the Lubbock Invitational Sept. 24.

“It’s definitely a big advantage that we’ve been on that course and ran well,” O’Connor said.

After competing in one of the toughest 6A districts in the state over the past several seasons, Northwest moved down to 5A this year. Going into the new league gave the squad a jolt of enthusiasm.

“We came from an incredibly hard district and competed,” said Colton Kelly. “After that going into 5A was reassuring that we were fast enough.”

The team did adjust to new coach Josh Allen, who took over for George Lutkenhaus after he moved to the assistant athletic director role.

The team trained hard throughout the summer with nearly everyone making every workout.

“There was a lot more consistency with mileage over the summer,” O’Connor said.

The Texans bought into the slogan – GRIT: growth mindset, risk failure, invest daily and test often.

Jacob Webster said that acronym pushed him Friday as the he turned in a 16:40 on the 5K course to finish fifth.

“I was running and slowing up and thought GRIT and started cooking,” Webster said.

He was joined in the top 10 by Carson Hughes, ninth in 16:50, and Joseph Thomas, 10th in 16:54.

O’Connor ran 16:59 for 11th. Tucker Dunn was the fifth Texan in 17:22.

“You have to grind every day,” Dunn said.

Kelly took 20th in 17:35 and Tyler Allen 31st in 17:54.

“The grind is not fun, but the payoff is,” Kelly said.

Northwest duo advances

Northwest Lady Texans Lindsay Klasek and Emma Frandsen booked trips back to regionals, finishing in the top 10 Friday at the District 6-5A championships.

Klasek took seventh in 19:59. Frandsen was eighth in 20:09.

Both will run in the 5A Region I race Saturday at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

“I’m excited. Last year, I was sick and didn’t make it out,” Klasek said. “We made it my sophomore year as a team. This year as a senior, I’ve focused on this goal.”

Frandsen is returning to regionals after running there last year.

“Last year, it was a rough last race,” she said. “I’m hoping to get better this year.”

As a team Northwest missed advancing by eight points, finishing fourth with 85 points.

“We could’ve ran better. We were nervous before the race,” Klasek said. “We could’ve went as a team with a better peformance.”

During the race, Klasek and Frandsen linked up to push each other to the finish and the regional bids.

“We found each other and ran together,” Frandsen said. “It helped us run stronger.”