Cross Country: Texans lead runners to Round Rock

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Wise County will be well represented at the state cross country meet once again.

Runners from Alvord, Decatur, Bridgeport, Northwest and Slidell earned state bids.

In 4A, the Decatur Lady Eagles, Decatur’s Alan Rangle and Charlie Doubrava and Bridgeport’s Eric Aguilar and Salvador and Manuel Garcia earned trips to Round Rock.

Alvord’s Matthew Johnson booked a state spot with his 13th-place finish in the 2A Region II race.

Slidell’s Hunter Horner ran 18:36 on the 5K course for 16th in the Region III Class A race to advance to state.

Out in Lubbock, the Northwest Texans finished third to book a state bid. The Texans finished with 134 points.

“The boys are excited about the opportunity. We still think their best race is ahead of them,” said Northwest coach Josh Allen.

“I was confident in the kids being able to compete really well at the 5A level after being in the toughest 6A districts the last few years, and the goal from the beginning was to get to state, but it does feel a little surreal. The challenge now is not to be satisfied with simply qualifying. We want to go down there and leave knowing we ran our best race as a team.”

Jacob Webster ran 16:29 to finish 18th and led the Texans. Tucker Dunn finished 31st in 16:49, Carson Hughes 39th in 16:54, Jarred O’Connor 48th in 17:01 and Joseph Thomas 53rd in 17:04.