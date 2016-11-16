Cross Country: Texans garner 12th in 5A

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Tags: Cross Country, Northwest, Northwest Cross Country

The new 5K course for the state championships at Old Settlers Park produced fast times throughout the morning Saturday.

In the 5A boys race, 19 runners broke 16 minutes.

“It was tough. Everyone was fast,” said Northwest senior Tucker Dunn. “You expect it. It’s best of the best.”

Dunn and the Texans tried to keep pace, finishing 12th as a team at the University Interscholastic League cross country championships in Round Rock. Northwest finished with 256 points. Lovejoy won the division with 59.

“We ran OK. It’s an experience if you haven’t been down here. It can be overwhelming,” said Northwest coach Josh Allen. “We competed well. We talked about it. You’ve got to get down here and get that experience. I was glad for our seniors that we made it.”

Dunn was one of four seniors on the course for Northwest, including Colton Kelly, Jarred O’Connor and Tyler Allen.

Sophomore Jacob Webster paced the Texans, finishing 42nd in 16:21. Dunn ran 16:33 for 62nd.

Freshman Joseph Thomas took 90th in 16:52. Carson Hughes turned in a 17:11 for 111th. O’Connor was the fifth Texan in 113th in 17:14.

Kelly ran 17:21 for 119th and Allen 17:51 for 137th.

UIL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS 3,200 METERS

4A TEAM

1. Bandera … 93

2. Kaufman … 135

3. Alvarado … 156

4. Fairfield … 173

5. LaFeria … 178

6. Decatur … 188

7. Andrews … 193

8. Liberty Hill … 200

DECATUR INDIVIDUALS

12. Taylor Butler 11:55, 19. Elizabeth Culpepper 12:06, 64. Audri Baber 12:39, 66. Makenzie Fox 12:40, 128. Ana Martinez 13:33, 138. Hadley Carter 13:50, 141. Vanessa Sanders 14:02

BOYS 5K

5A TEAM

1. Lovejoy … 59

2. Donna North … 103

3. Grapevine … 139

4. Frisco Wakeland … 155

5. El Paso Austin … 201

6. Willis … 202

7. Dallas Conrad … 207

8. Donna … 212

12. Northwest … 256

NORTHWEST INDIVIDUALS

42. Jacob Webster 16:21, 62. Tucker Dunn 16:33, 90. Joseph Thomas 16:52, 111. Carson Hughes 17:11, 113. Jarred O’Connor 17:14, 119. Colton Kelly 17:21, 137. Tyler Allen 17:51

4A

BRIDGEPORT INDIVIDUALS

37. Salvador Garcia 16:50, 40. Eric Aguilar 16:52, 65. Manuel Garcia 17:10

DECATUR INDIVIDUALS

30. Alan Rangle 16:42, 85. Charlie Doubrava 17:20

2A

ALVORD INDIVIDUAL

51. Matthew Johnson 18:01

1A

SLIDELL INDIVIDUAL

53. Hunter Horner 18:35