Cross Country: Texans capture title at Brewer Invitational

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Cross Country, Northwest, Northwest Cross Country

The Northwest Texans won the Brewer Bear Invitational Friday morning.

The Texans finished with 57 points – four ahead of Azle. The Bridgeport Bulls took sixth with 168.

The Texans’ Jacob Webster finished third, completing the 5K course in 17 minutes and 21 seconds.

Carson Hughes took sixth in 17:45. Tucker Dunn ran 17:50 for seventh. Dominick Vastlik was 10th in 17:57 and Joseph Thomas 18th in 18:17.

Jarred O’Connor ran 18:32 for 23rd and Colton Kelly 18:34 for 24th.

Eric Aguilar led the Bulls, finishing 13th in 18:10. Manuel Garcia took 20th in 18:26. Rigo Alvarez ran 18:28 for 21st. Jose Hernandez took 51st in 19:26. Nathaniel Phillips garnered 71st in 19:56.

Devin Geninatti was 87th in 20:36.

In the girls race, Northwest took second to Saginaw with 79 points.

Lindsay Klasek took sixth in 21:36. Taylor Esquivel was eighth in 21:43. Lily Fields ran 22:01 for 11th. Allison O’Connor turned in a 22:58 for 24th. Jessica Mason was Northwest’s fifth runner, finishing in 23:14 for 30th.

Hannah Krueger ran 23:21 for 34th and Paige O’Connor 23:25 for 36th.