Cross Country: Runners take aim at state bids

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Cross Country, Boyd, Boyd Cross Country, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Cross Country, Cross Country, Decatur, Decatur Cross Country, Northwest, Northwest Cross Country, Paradise, Paradise Cross Country, Slidell, Slidell Cross Country

Hitting the race course Saturday at the Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie, David Park would like to see his runners bring home the region title.

But that’s not the main mission.

“Going to the race at regionals, you want to win and that would be a bonus. The main thing is to advance and get another couple of weeks to prepare,” Park said.

The Decatur boys and girls teams will be among several Wise County squads running at regional races Saturday.

Decatur and Bridgeport will run in the 4A races at the Region II meet. The Alvord teams will be in the 2A race at the site. The Slidell Greyhounds and Lady Greyhounds will be in the Region III 1A race at Grand Prairie.

Northwest, Boyd and Paradise runners head to Lubbock for the Region I races. The Northwest boys and the girls duo of Lindsay Klasek and Emma Frandsen hit the course at 10 a.m. The Paradise girls run at 2 p.m., followed by the Boyd and Paradise boys.

All the runners will be chasing spots into the University Interscholastic League cross country championships Nov. 12 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Decatur and Bridgeport are preparing for a tight battle with Sanger, Kaufman and Melissa for four state bids. The top 10 individuals not on an advancing team also qualify for state.

On the girls side, Decatur expects to be in the mix with Sanger, Argyle and Kaufman.

“We hope to be one of the four,” Park said.

The Lynn Creek Park course is mostly flat but does require some strategy with narrow points that make passing nearly impossible.

“I call it the third straight back in the woods where you are not going to make a lot of hay,” Park said. “You want to be where you need to be so you can go after people when it opens up again.”

Decatur has been in Region I the past two years. Parker Cullop is the only Decatur runner to run on the Grand Prairie course.

Boyd and Paradise runners are in Lubbock for the first time after running at the Region II meet for several years. The Mae Simmons course has been altered with the loss of a bridge in the park.

REGION I

Mae Simmons Park

Lubbbock

5A girls 10 a.m. (Northwest)

5A boys 10:30 a.m. (Northwest)

3A girls 2 p.m. (Paradise)

3A boys 2:30 p.m. (Paradise and Boyd)

REGION II

Lynn Creek Park

Grand Prairie

4A girls 10 a.m. (Decatur)

4A boys 10:30 a.m. (Decatur and Bridgeport)

2A girls 2:30 p.m. (Alvord)

2A boys 3 p.m. (Alvord)

REGION III

1A girls 3:30 p.m. (Slidell)

1A boys 4 p.m. (Slidell)

REGION QUALIFIERS

BOYS

5A

Northwest: Jacob Webster, Carson Hughes, Joseph Thomas, Jarred O’Connor, Tucker Dunn, Colton Kelly, Tyler Allen

4A

Bridgeport: Eric Aguilar, Manuel Garcia, Salvador Garcia, Rigo Alvarez, Devin Geninatti, Jose Hernandez, Nathaniel Phillips

Decatur: Alan Rangle, Parker Cullop, Anthony Rodriguez, Triston Read, Luke Cobb, Matthew Ashmore, Oscar Palomo

3A

Boyd: Connor Richardson, Gauge Fahlin, Colton Lawson, Tristan Lemasters, Manny Garcia, Blake Rodgers, Lucas Loya

Paradise: Matthew Eisen, Dalton Sanders, Justin Culp, Michael Passariello, Blaine Gibson, Kobe Wakefield, Michael Aldape

2A

Alvord: Colton Parker, Clay Stark, Matthew Edwards, Matthew Johnson, William Martin, Parker Raines, Alex Vargas

1A

Slidell: Hunter Horner, Ben McCasland, Carlos Gonzalez, Dillon Fortunes, Kyler Carnes, Humberto Hernandez, Ryan Smith

GIRLS

5A

Northwest: Lindsay Klasek, Emma Frandsen

4A

Decatur: Taylor Butler, Makenzie Fox, Elizabeth Culpepper, Audri Baber, Ana Martinez, Hadley Carter, Vanessa Sanders

3A

Paradise: Kaycee Martin, Alex Pye, Madison Mitschke, Allyson Black, Hannah Beth Pearson, Amanda Cherryhomes, Emerson Adams

2A

Alvord: Cydney Bailey, Abbi Bloomer, Cazet Carpenter, Macie Dickerson, Rami Fritz, Katlynn Putnam, Vivian Watts

1A

Slidell: Sam Rambsel, Kayson Roof, Bailey Mayer, Sydney Keating, Lisbet Licea, Ashley Mayabb