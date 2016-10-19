Cross Country: Richardson, Boyd take second at district

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Running with Holliday’s talented duo of James Sheriff and Eric Fulton in the first mile, Connor Richardson knew he was pushing himself.

The Boyd sophomore knew in the second mile he needed to let the two go to get to the finish line and hold on to a spot on the medal stand.

“They are good. After [the first mile], I knew that this was going to hurt to catch them,” Richardson said. “I just settled into a good pace.”

Richardson finished the 5K at Boyd High School in 18:02 to finish third at the 8-3A championships.

He led the Yellowjackets to a second-place finish in the team standings with 46 points. Holliday won the meet with 26.

“It was tough day. We didn’t run our best,” said Boyd coach Oscar Hernandez. “At the end of the day, we made it to regionals. We definitely have to step it up for any shot at Round Rock.”

Paradise took third to earn a regional spot with 98 points. The Panthers finished three points ahead of Bowie.

“We knew it would be close,” said Paradise coach Ken Thompson. “The kids ran great and in the order we needed.”

Boyd and Paradise advance to the 3A Region I race Oct. 29 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

The wind, heat and humidity slowed times Monday morning.

Sheriff won the race in 17:27. Fulton took second in 17:31.

Pointing to the open field in the second mile, Richardson said, “The wind was killer. There’s nothing there to block the wind.”

Richardson and the entire Boyd team challenged Holliday through the first mile with four runners in the top 10.

Holliday pushed ahead in the final two miles, putting its top five runners in the top 11.

“Holliday has some good runners,” said Boyd’s Gage Fahlin, who finished fifth in 18:40.

“My time wasn’t what I wanted. It was hot and windy, and our course is pretty tough.”

Colton Lawson made a hard charge in the final mile to finish seventh in 18:51. Tristan Lemasters took 10th in 19:07.

Manny Garcia was 22nd in 20:11 as Boyd’s fifth runner.

Paradise freshman Matthew Eisen held off Lawson over the final 300 meters to take sixth in 18:49.

“I was trying to start out slow and speed up at the end,” Eisen said. “Going up the hills against the wind was comparable to running in place.”

Dalton Sanders finished 13th in 19:35. Justin Culp took 23rd in 20:13. Michael Passariello was 29th in 20:57. Blaine Gibson crossed the finish line in 21:05 for 30th as the fifth Panther.

8-3A CROSS COUNTRY

GIRLS TEAM

1. Holliday … 29

2. Paradise … 56

3. Henrietta … 81

4. Bowie … … 126

5. Nocona … 126

6. Boyd … … 134

7. Jacksboro … 168

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Leah Bullinger, Henrietta … 13:07

2. Michaela Yandell, Holliday … 13:12

3. Audrey Hardin, Holliday … … 13:14

4. Emily Longoria, Henrietta … 13:17

5. Marshal Gillit, Holliday … … 13:29

6. Isabelle Carwile, City View … 13:30

7. Kaycee Martin, Paradise … 13:34

8. Alex Pye, Paradise … … 13:36

9. Katie Ahrens, Holliday … … 13:36

10. Chloe Zamzow, Henrietta … 13:42

PARADISE INDIVIDUALS

11. Madison Mitschke 13:43; 15. Allyson Black 13:49; 21. Hannah Beth Pearson 14:16; 22. Amanda Cherryhomes 14:16; 29. Emerson Adams 14:37

BOYD INDIVIDUALS

20. Kristain Bowen 14:11; 25. Jordyn Todd 14:30; 30. Aubrey Parr 14:49; 31. Abby Hays 14:51; 38. Jasmine Hammett 16:01; Keynzie Todd 16:30

BOYS TEAM

1. Holliday … 26

2. Boyd … … 46

3. Paradise … 98

4. Bowie … … 101

5. Nocona … 133

6. City View … 163

7. Jacksboro … 169

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. James Sheriff, Holliday … … 17:27

2. Eric Fulton, Holliday … … 17:31

3. Connor Richardson, Boyd … 18:02

4. Brady Gonzalez, Holliday … 18:33

5. Gauge Fahlin, Boyd … … 18:40

6. Matthew Eisen, Paradise … 18:49

7. Colton Lawson, Boyd … … 18:51

8. Kale Hutchins, Holliday … … 18:53

9. Joan Gomez, Nocona … … 19:01

10. Tristan Lemasters, Boyd … 19:07

BOYD INDIVIDUALS

22. Manny Garcia 20:11; 24. Blake Rodgers 20:38; 27. Lucas Loya 20:51

PARADISE INDIVIDUALS

13. Dalton Sanders 19:35; 23. Justin Culp 20:13; 29. Michael Passariello 20:57; 30. Blaine Gibson 21:05; 32. Kobe Wakefield 21:21; 34. Michael Aldape 21:30