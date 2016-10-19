Cross Country: Paradise pack advances

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Going into the 8-3A championship, the Paradise Lady Panthers hoped to lean on strength in numbers rather than blazing individual results.

Monday morning that proved to be the case.

The Lady Panthers’ pack mentality led them to a runner-up finish at the district championships at Boyd High School.

Led by Kaycee Martin in seventh and Alex Pye in eighth, Paradise put its top five runners among the first 21 to cross the finish line on the 3,200-meter course.

Paradise took second with 56 points. Holliday won the league title with 29. The two, along with third-place Henrietta with 81, advance to the 3A Region I race at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock Oct. 29.

“They all ran well,” said Paradise coach Karin Essig. “Every one of our kids passed multiple people at the finish. It was a great effort.

“We feel good with everyone running together. We have almost two weeks to prepare [for regionals]. There’s a lot of time to find that little extra we need.”

Henrietta’s Leah Bullinger won the race in 13:07, sprinting away from Holliday’s Michaela Yandell, who was five seconds back.

Martin held steady in the top 10 the entire race, battling the wind on a warm and humid morning.

“It was pretty bad,” Martin said. “I was just trying to stay up with the girls in front of me.”

Hitting the track for 300-meter charge to the finish, Pye held off Holliday’s Katie Ahrens to take eighth in 13:36.

“I knew the Holliday girl was coming up and I had to get by her,” Pye said. “I saw Kaycee and was trying to get in behind her.”

Maddie Mitschke clipped off multiple runners on the track to finish 11th in 13:43. Ally Black continued a string of solid results, finishing 15th in 13:49.

Hannah Beth Pearson took 21st in 14:16 as the fifth Lady Panther.

Boyd finished sixth with 134 points. Kristain Bowen turned in the team’s best time of 14:11 for 20th.

Boyd coach Oscar Hernandez said untimely injuries and illness slowed the squad.