Cross Country: O’Connor, Texans finish second at Reunion

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

After cruising through the course at Joe Wheeler Park Saturday, Jarred O’Connor didn’t hide his praise for the conditions or track.

“I love this course. It’s my favorite course we run,” O’Connor exclaimed.

With just a light breeze and temperatures in the upper 50s, O’Connor tore through the 5K course in 16 minutes and 18 seconds to finish fourth at the Reunion Run in the 6A/5A race.

O’Connor led the Texans to a second-place finish with 72 points. Hebron won the division with 53. Decatur finished fourth with 113.

“The conditions were the best thing of the race,” O’Connor said. “We had an awesome week of training. All the guys left it on the course.”

Northwest’s Jacob Webster finished a spot behind O’Connor in 16:19. The two ran together with O’Connor pushing ahead in the final charge to the finish line.

Four Northwest runners finished in the top 20, including Joseph Thomas and Carson Hughes.

The meet was the Texans’ final tuneup before the District 6-5A championships Oct. 21 in White Settlement.

“We are going to win district,” O’Connor said.

RANGLE SETS PR

Decatur cross country coach David Park made Alan Rangle take off his watch before Saturday’s race at the Reunion Run.

Park wanted an unbridled Rangle to challenge himself without watching the clock. The strategy paid off with Rangle setting a personal record by 20 seconds, finishing in 16:20.

“I didn’t focus on the watch. I was just trying to keep up with the top guys,” said Rangle, who finished sixth in the 6A/5A division.

“I didn’t know if I could hold on, but I felt great the last mile.”

Anthony Rodriguez took 13th for the Eagles in 16:36. Luke Cobb broke 17 minutes, running 16:57 for 28th.

BUTLER, CULPEPPER GARNER TOP 10 SPOTS

Running on the 3,200-meter course that will host the District 9-4A championships Oct. 20, Decatur’s Taylor Butler ran a 12:20 to finish fourth Saturday at the Reunion Run.

Butler stayed just off the lead pack throughout the race. Marietta’s Mandy Sykora pulled away to win the race in 11:49.

“The last mile I was dragging behind,” Butler said. “I was proud of my time though it wasn’t my best.

“We have 10 days until district. We’re going to train hardcore.”

Decatur’s Elizabeth Culpepper finished eighth in 12:39.

STRONG FINISH NETS FOURTH FOR RICHARDSON

After running against some of the state’s top fields the last two weeks at the Lubbock Invitational and McNeil Invitational in Round Rock, Boyd’s Connor Richardson ran confidently Saturday at the Reunion Run.

The Boyd sophomore went on the attack in the final mile, moving up three spots to finish fourth in 16:34.

“I felt great. I was not even tired,” Richardson said. “[The recent competition] is making me believe me in myself.”

Richardson ran most of the race, trading spots with Bridgeport’s Eric Aguilar. The Bulls’ lead runner finished seventh in 16:46.

“I felt pretty good,” Aguilar said. “We ran strong as a team. This was good preparation for district.”

The Bulls finished third with 94 points in the 4A-and-under 5K. Marietta won the division with 38 points. Sanger took second with 61. Boyd was fourth with 139.

BOYS

6A/5A 5K

TEAMS

1. Hebron … 53

2. Northwest … 72

3. Azle … 99

4. Decatur … 113

5. Guyer … 122

INDIVIDUAL

1. Conner Miller, Hebron … 15:25

4. Jarred O’Connor, Northwest … 16:18

5. Jacob Webster, Northwest … 16:19

6. Alan Rangle, Decatur … 16:20

DECATUR INDIVIDUALS

13. Anthony Rodriguez 16:36, 28. Luke Cobb 16:57, 32. Parker Cullop 17:02, 34. Tristan Read 17:07, 37. Oscar Palomo 17:12, 40. Christian Isaac 17:23

NORTHWEST INDIVIDUALS

18. Joseph Thomas 16:41, 20. Carson Hughes 16:47, 25. Tucker Dunn 16:54, 51. Alex Martinez 17:51, 52. David Rosero 17:52

4A-AND-UNDER 5K

TEAMS

1. Marietta … 38

2. Sanger … 61

3. Bridgeport … 94

4. Boyd … 139

13. Alvord … 355

INDIVIDUAL

1. Zane Nutter, Marietta … 16:00

4. Connor Richardson, Boyd … 16:34

7. Eric Aguilar, Bridgeport … 16:46

BRIDGEPORT INDIVIDUALS

13. Salvador Garcia 17:02, 15. Manuel Garcia 17:04, 45. Devin Geninatti 18:20, 52. Nathaniel Phillips 18:27, 80. Deyman Prado 19:40

BOYD INDIVIDUALS

25. Gauge Fahlin 17:32, 26. Tristan Lemasters 17:33, 42. Colton Lawson 18:16, 47. Manny Garcia 18:23, 51. Lucas Loya 18:26, 59. Blake Rodgers 18:44

ALVORD INDIVIDUALS

62. Matthew Edwards 18:52, 75. Colton Parker 19:30, 78. Cody Putnam 19:36, 84. William Martin 19:49, 86. Alex Vargas 19:50, 120. Cesar Murillo 23:30

VICTORY INDIVIDUALS

83. Matthew Schwartz 19:47, 109. Lyndon Harvey 21:25

GIRLS

5A/6A 5K

TEAMS

1. Hebron … 28

2. Northwest … 74

3. Weatherford … 88

INDIVIDUALS

1. Abby Riordan, Hebron … 18:03

9. Lindsay Klasek, Northwest … 19:14

NORTHWEST INDIVIDUALS

13. Emma Frandsen 19:51, 21. Taylor Esquivel 20:32, 24. Amalia Garcia 20:38, 26. Parker Johnson 20:45, 27. Allison O’Connor 20:46, 33. Ashley Terrien 20:59

4A-AND-UNDER 3,200

TEAMS

1. Marietta … 53

2. Brownwood … 74

3. Decatur … 86

4. Holliday … 149

11. Bridgeport … 324

14. Alvord … 415

INDIVIDUALS

1. Mandy Sykora, Marietta … 11:49

4. Taylor Butler, Decatur … 12:20

8. Elizabeth Culpepper, Decatur … 12:39

DECATUR INDIVIDUALS

12. Makenzie Fox 12:54, 13. Audri Barber 13:00, 54. Hadley Carter 13:49, 63. Ana Martinez 14:01, 77. Rosa Lopez 14:23

BRIDGEPORT INDIVIDUALS

28. Melanie Guzman 13:24, 74. Angelica Fraga 14:19, 83. Karen Ibarra 14:37, 84. Yadira Cervantes 14:40, 103. Kendra Smith 15:20

VICTORY INDIVIDUALS

50. Carrie Schwartz 13:47, 117. Rylee Maggret 15:57

ALVORD INDIVIDUALS

62. Cazet Carpenter 14:01, 81. Abbey Bloomer 14:37, 104. Macie Dickerson 15:22, 115. Alli Fleming 15:56, 116. Cydney Bailey 15:57

BOYD INDIVIDUALS

90. Abby Hays 14:55