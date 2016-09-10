Cross Country: Moving to front of the pack – Senior emerges as Paradise’s top runner

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Cross Country, Paradise, Paradise Cross Country

During a summer workout, Alex Pye started questioning herself a bit when she suddenly was at the front of the pack of her talented running teammates.

“In a practice in August, I was beating Kaycee [Martin] and I thought it was one good practice,” Pye recalled. “Then it happened again. I was wondering, ‘What’s going on?'”

The senior didn’t stopped questioning herself until after the Lady Panthers’ first meet, where she powered through the hilly, 3,200-meter course to finish as the team’s top runner in eighth place.

“It was insane. I never thought I’d medal on varsity,” Pye said.

Through three meets, Pye has stayed at the front of the pack for the Lady Panthers. She took fourth Thursday at the James Smith Invitational in Midlothian.

Pye’s move to the front of the pack in her final year of high school comes after she was the team’s sixth runner at regionals and state last year.

“It’s hard work. I worked all summer,” Pye said about the improvement. “The previous summers I didn’t come to workouts in June and would start in August.

“I didn’t think I was good enough for this.”

With two of the team’s top runners from last year – Aliyah Read and Taylor Richards – graduating, Pye saw an opening and pushed herself over the summer to grab one to the top spots.

“Seeing them leave, we needed some people to step up,” Pye said.

Pye began coming to workouts in the second week of summer and kept pushing herself through June and July and into the start of the season.

While the success is a surprise to Pye, it’s not to coach Karin Essig.

“She’s such a hard worker,” Essig said. “It’s just a mindset. She’s decided that in her last year that this is her last shot of doing something. She knew she needed to move up.”

After three straight top-10 finishes, Pye is now getting used to finishing up near the front. She set new goals.

“I want to get my times in the 12s and stay at the top,” Pye said.

But her main goal is helping the team battle for a 8-3A crown and state berth.

“I love this team. Every one is so supportive,” Pye said. “We’re all so team-oriented.”

The success this year has made her wish that she’d put in some extra work earlier in her career.

“If I had believed in myself, I’d have worked harder and could’ve been better,” Pye said.

Her success now hasn’t fully equaled a love for running.

“It’s definitely a love/hate relationship, especially getting up at 5:30 for practice,” Pye said.