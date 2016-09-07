Cross Country: Lady Panthers finish second to rivals

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: Cross Country, Paradise, Paradise Cross Country

Running on the course of next month’s 8-3A meet, the Paradise Lady Panthers got a preview of the district meet and their main competition for the league crown Saturday.

With six of the league’s eight teams in the field, Paradise took second to rival Holliday at the Boyd Yellowjacket Invitational.

Paradise tallied 79 points, finishing 15 behind a new-look Holliday squad. The Lady Eagles’ top runner and the 2014 state champion Cryslan Tucker has moved to White Oak.

Holliday showed it still has plenty of depth putting five runners in the top 18.

“They are always a target,” said Paradise senior Alex Pye. “It feels a lot different without Cryslan.”

Paradise finished well ahead of other 8-3A rivals with Henrietta in eighth, Boyd 12th, City View 13th and Nocona 14th.

“It was good to see that competition,” said Paradise junior Hannah Beth Pearson. “This helps a lot. We get to know the course before district.”

Pye continued her strong start to the season, finishing the 3,200-meter course in 13 minutes and 40 seconds. Valley View’s Sydney Reynolds won the race in 12:56.

Pye said she was out of gas at the end but was able to finish just ahead of Holliday’s top runner – Michaela Yandell in ninth.

“Alex is a strong-minded kid that works so hard,” said Paradise coach Karin Essig.

Pearson took 12th in 13:47. Kaycee Martin was 16th in 14:01. Amanda Cherryhomes finished 24th in 14:17 a step ahead of teammate Allyson Black.

Maddie Mitschke ran 14:19 for 27th and Emerson Adams 14:29 for 34th.

Boyd’s Kristain Bowen finished 15th in 14 minutes.

Aubrey Parr took 54th in 14:59. Jasmine Hammett was 66th in 15:34, Katherine Caminada 85th in 16:35 and Abby Hays 86th in 16:42.