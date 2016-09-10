Cross Country: Lady Panthers finish second at Midlothian

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Cross Country, Paradise, Paradise Cross Country

The Paradise Lady Panthers finished one point shy of bringing home the title at the James Smith Invitational in Midlothian Thursday.

The Lady Panthers tallied 55 points to finish second behind Castleberry.

Six of Paradise’s seven runners finished in the top 20.

Senior Alex Pye took fourth, completing the hilly, 3,200-meter course in 14 minutes and 28 seconds.

Hannah Beth Pearson was eighth in 14:47. Maddie Mitschke took 12th in 14:58 and Kaycee Martin 13th with the same time.

Amanda Cherryhomes finished as the Lady Panthers’ fifth runner in 18th in 15:11.

Emerson Adams took 19th in 15:27 and Allyson Black 29th in 15:52.