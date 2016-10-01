Cross Country: Lady Panthers finish fifth

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Cross Country, Paradise, Paradise Cross Country

The Paradise Lady Panthers finished fifth Thursday at the Ken Gaston Invitational at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

The Lady Panthers finished with 158 points. Kaufman won the meet with 43. Eustace took second, Argyle third and Castleberry fourth.

Junior Hannah Beth Pearson led the Lady Panthers, taking 16th on the two-mile course in 12:44.

Kaycee Martin ran 13:09 for 34th. Maddie Mitschke finished 39th in 13:20. Alex Pye was a spot behind Mitschke in 13:20. Amanda Cherryhomes finished 43rd in 13:27 as the fifth Lady Panther.

Allyson Black ran 13:29 for 44th. Emerson Adams took 48th in 13:38.

In the boys race, Paradise finished ninth with 223 points.

Freshman Matthew Eisen ran 17:57 on the 5K course for 13th.

Dalton Sanders finished 28th in 18:46. Justin Culp garnered 45th in 19:13. Michael Passariello ran 19:42 for 71st. Kobe Wakefield took 78th in 19:53. Blaine Gibson was 89th in 20:06.