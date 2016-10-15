Cross Country: Lady Hounds finish third

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Cross Country, Slidell, Slidell Cross Country

After the fifth runners for Slidell and Prairie Valley crossed the finish line Wednesday in the District 21-A girls race, the two teams were tied for second place with 50 points.

To break the tie, the race came down to each team’s sixth runner. Prairie Valley’s Brooklynn Messer crossed the finish line in 17th – seven spots ahead of Slidell’s Ashley Mayabb to give her team the silver medal.

Slidell took third. Both teams along with league champion Saint Jo will advance to the Class A Region III race Oct. 29 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

Freshman Sam Rambsel paced the Lady Greyhounds, finishing third in 13:46 on the 3,200-meter course.

“I PR’ed by 30 seconds,” Rambsel said. “The crowd around me motivated me.”

She finished behind Saint Jo’s duo of Paityn Holley and Caitlyn Holley.

Rambsel was able to stay ahead of Prairie Valley’s Shelby Roof.

“The girls in front of me were really good,” Rambsel said. “When I was going up the hills, I slowed. But having that girl right behind me pushed me.”

Kayson Roof finished fifth for Slidell in 14:09. Slidell coach Lance Shelton said Roof turned in a gutsy performance after not being able to work out for the past week.

Bailey Mayer took 11th in 14:45. Sydney Keating ran 15:26 for 13th. Lisbet Licea garnered 18th in 16:14.

Mayabb ran 17:26 for 24th.