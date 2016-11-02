Cross Country: Lady Eagles seal state bid – Fox finishes 6th at regionals

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Tags: Cross Country, Decatur, Decatur Cross Country

Warming up before Saturday’s race, Decatur freshman Makenzie Fox rolled an ankle.

A few minutes later in the 4A Region II race at Lynn Creek Park, Fox stepped in a hole on the course and felt the other ankle slightly give. But she refused to slow down.

“I said ‘I got this,'” Fox said. “I felt tired, but I have to do this. It’s like coach says, ‘go or let go.’ I told myself I’ve got to go.”

Fox powered through the finish line to complete the 3,200-meter course in 12:01 to finish sixth.

Fox was one of four Lady Eagles to finish in the top 25 as the team earned second place and a trip to the University Interscholastic League cross country championships in Round Rock Nov. 12.

“I’m beyond happy. We couldn’t have done it without each other,” Fox said.

“I really wanted to make it to state. If we can push through this, we can push through anything.”

Decatur finished with 107 points – 58 behind the region champion Kaufman – despite their lead runner Taylor Butler battling illness.

“There’s some years where everything goes right and some years where it’s a fight every day,” said Decatur coach David Park. “We’re battling sickness and injuries. Makenzie stepped up and did an unbelievable job. But the people that don’t get enough credit are the three in the back. They all had PRs and were in the 13s to help seal it.”

Fox put herself in the top 10 early in the race and held on to the spot.

Behind her Audri Baber and Elizabeth Culpepper stayed in the top 15. Baber ran 12:06 for 12th, finishing a step ahead of Culpepper in 13th.

“It was tough. I’ve had a sinus infection all week,” Culpepper said. “We pulled together as a team and did well.”

Butler, who was sent home from workout Friday morning because of illness, fought her way around the course to finish 24th in 12:17.

Hadley Carter finished 71st in 13:14 to seal Decatur’s state trip.

Ana Martinez took 74th in 13:15 and Vannesa Sanders 109th in 13:48.