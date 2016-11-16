Cross Country: Lady Eagles charge to finish – Decatur takes sixth in 4A

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Tags: Cross Country, Decatur, Decatur Cross Country

At the regional meet, Taylor Butler battled illness to slug her way around the course and help her Decatur Lady Eagles earn a state trip.

Saturday, fully back on her feet, the Decatur junior challenged for a medal until the final steps in the 4A girls final at the University Interscholastic League cross country championships.

Butler ran 11:55.55 on the newly configured 3,200-meter course at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park to finish 12th. She was less than two seconds behind 10th place Morgan Coleman of Fairfield for the final medal.

“At regionals, I was miserable and had been sick for two days and had nothing left in me,” Butler recalled. “Today I felt great. I’m not disappointed at all.

“I’m so proud of my team. I have to thank them for getting here.”

The Lady Eagles, who made their 13th straight state appearance despite returning just three runners from last year, finished sixth with 188 points. Bandera won the state title with 93.

“It was very tough [to get back here],” said Decatur junior Elizabeth Culpepper. “We lost a lot of great runners. We had a lot of people in their first year. [Taylor and I] showed them the way. They’ve improved so much.”

Decatur coach David Park praised the team’s effort.

“On a year that we weren’t supposed to be here, it’s not too bad,” he said. “We learned something we can take home.”

As the first race on the new course, runners took off on the wide-open flat starting area on a conservative pace. It soon picked up hitting the levy on the back side.

Alvarado freshman Emily Garcia tore through the course in 11:28 to win the state individual title by three seconds.

Butler worked her way up to the top 15 in the later half of the race. She nearly caught the 2015 silver medalist Madelaine Johnston of Burkburnett, who finished in 11th a step ahead of Butler.

“I felt like I started off a little slow. I let my nerves get to me,” Butler said. “At the end I got over that mental barrier. I had a goal of top 10 and finished 12th. It’s just another challenge.”

Butler did favor the new course.

“It was really, really fast,” Butler said.

Culpepper was ahead of Butler hitting the bridge. Butler passed her in the final stretch. Just before hitting the finish line Culpepper took a tumble. She got up to finish 19th in 12:06.

“I ran great. It was the best state meet that I’ve ran,” she said. “My legs gave out from trying so hard to catch the last two people. I gave it all that I could. It wouldn’t be the state meet if I didn’t fall.”

Freshman Audri Baber finished 64th in 12:39, just ahead of classmate Makenzie Fox in 66th in 12:40. Ana Martinez was Decatur’s fifth finisher in 128th in 13:33.

Hadley Carter ran 13:50 for 138th and Vanessa Sanders 14:02 for 141st.