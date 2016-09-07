Cross Country: Jackets finish fifth at home meet

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Cross Country, Cross Country

Running on his home course gave Connor Richardson an extra boost early in the race Saturday.

But by the end of the 5K journey around the Boyd High School campus, Richardson said he paid for a fast start. Richardson finished 14th in 18 minutes and 25 seconds at the Boyd Yellowjacket Invitational.

“It was not too smart of a race. I started too fast and had to slow down and got discouraged,” Richardson said.

Richardson led Boyd to a fifth-place finish with 102 points.

Valley View won the meet with 70. Holliday took second with 71 and Whitesboro third with 84.

“We were running against good people,” said Boyd coach Oscar Hernandez. “Valley View, Holliday and Whitesboro look good. We know our home course is tough. Our guys are packing up together and running well.”

Behind Richardson, Tristan Lemasters finished 18th in 18:35 and a spot ahead of Gauge Fahlin, who ran 18:41.

“We try the best we can to run as a pack. It’s definitely important to push each other,” Fahlin said.

Manny Garcia took 25th in 19:04. Colton Lawson, an 800-meter specialist on the track, passed several competitors in the final 300 meters to take 32nd in 19:23.

“That’s the value of having an 800-meter guy there,” Hernandez said.

Paradise finished eighth with 228 points.

Matthew Eisen took 26th in 19:09. Dalton Sanders ran 19:35 for 35th. Justin Culp was 52nd in 20:29, Blaine Gibson 66th in 21:15, Michael Passariello 68th in 21:20 and Kobe Wakefield 82nd in 22:01.

Alvord took 10th with 281. Matthew Johnson ran 19:52 in 41st. Colton Parker finished 19:59 in 44th. Matthew Edwards was 61st in 21:03, Alex Vargas 76th in 21:45, Cody Putnam 87th in 22:30 and Cesar Murillo 121st in 25:11.