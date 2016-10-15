Cross Country: Horner, Slidell capture title

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Running alone from the starting horn, Slidell’s Hunter Horner found himself in a race with one competitor Wednesday – the clock.

Despite the hills and temperatures in the mid-80s, Horner blazed through the course at Twisted Oaks Golf Club in Bowie to win the 21-A title in 17:43.

Horner finished 10 seconds ahead of Midway’s Fabian Grob.

“It’s hot and the course was pretty hilly,” Horner said. “I didn’t have anyone to push me. The loops helped so I could see where people were.

“Going sub-18 with the hills is pretty good.”

Behind Horner, Slidell cruised to the 21-A team title with just 30 points. The Greyhounds finished 24 points better than Midway.

The race was Horner’s fifth win of the fall. The sophomore and his team will advance to the Class A Region III race at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie Oct. 29. At regionals last year, Horner finished one spot out of advancing to state.

“I’m really going for it after knowing I was that close,” Horner said. “I hope to keep getting my times down.

“I’m really looking forward to regionals and some friendly competition.”

Slidell coach Casey Pierce praised Horner’s consistency this fall.

“He’s been running four to five times per week consistently. He’s so much stronger,” Pierce said. “I’m pleased with the way he ran today. It’s a tough course. We’ve not had a lot of courses with a lot of incline.”

Horner built a lead of several seconds in the first mile and continued to run alone through the final two miles.

“At the end, I had a little bit of a side stitch,” Horner said. “I just had to keep pushing.”

Ben McCasland took fourth in 18:36. Carlos Gonzalez finished fifth in 18:52. Dillon Fortunes ran 19:19 for ninth. Kyler Carnes crossed the finish line in 11th in 19:57 as the fifth Greyhound.

Humberto Hernandez took 15th in 20:05 and Noe Villarreal 25th in 22:11.